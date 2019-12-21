Local colleges: Rangers rebound to win at home

After playing what head coach Luke Reigel called one of the team's worst games in a decade, the UW-Parklside men's basketball team rebounded in a big way on Saturday.

The Rangers broke open a close game in the second half and defeated Purdue Northwest 84-74 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at the DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.

"We had good movement off the ball and made shots early, which relaxes everyone," Reigel said. "Our guys have done a good job of wiping the slate clean from bad losses."

Parkside (6-5, 2-1 GLIAC) led 33-30 at halftime, then outscored the Pride (4-6, 0-3 GLIAC) 51-44 in the second half.

Brandon Hau finished with a game-high 23 points for the Rangers, while Brandon Trimble added 21. Joey St. Pierre chipped in 14 points, making 5 of 6 shots, and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Women

PARKSIDE 76, PURDUE NORTHWEST 56: The Rangers jumped to a 12-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back, winning their third Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game in a row on Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.