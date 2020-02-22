Local colleges: Rangers' rallies can't beat Bulldogs
Local colleges: Rangers' rallies can't beat Bulldogs

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team had its senior day spoiled on Saturday.

The Rangers kept the game close, but couldn't overtake nationally-ranked Ferris State, losing 75-70 in a Great Lakes lntercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.

Parkside (10-17, 6-13 GLIAC) trailed by 13 in the second half to the Bulldogs (26-5, 15-4 GLIAC)- ranked No. 14 among Division II schools - but clawed back.

“The entire game was tight," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "They’d go on a little bit of a run, get a little cushion, and then we would cut it right back down to a one-possession game. We just weren’t able to get over that hump, though."

Brandon Hau led four Rangers in double figures with 21 points, while Jonathan Morrobel finished with 12 points, Brandon Trimble 11 points and junior Ramar Evans 10 points and six assists.

Women

FERRIS ST. 89, UW-PARKSIDE 87: The Rangers were outscored 25-14 in the final five minutes and lost to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division leaders at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers. 

Parkside (14-13, 11-8 GLIAC) led 39-36 at halftime and 73-64 in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs (20-7, 14-5 GLIAC) started their run.

Senior Taylor Stephen finished with 21 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Carolina Rahkonen added 20 points and grabbed four rebounds. Alisha Murphy scored 16, Alyssa Nelson 11, and Maddy Harrison 10.

Brandon Hau, UW-Parkside

Hau
Taylor Stephen, UW-Parkside

Stephen
