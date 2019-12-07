Local colleges: Rangers finally win on the road
0 comments
Local colleges

Local colleges: Rangers finally win on the road

  • 0

It took four games, but the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team finally earned a win on the road.

The Rangers’ defense tightened up in the second half and Brandon Trimble scored 24 points as Parkside defeated Davenport 88-79 on Saturday in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Grand Rapids, Mich.

Before Saturday, the Rangers (5-4, 1-1 GLIAC) were 0-3 in away games. The teams were tied at 45 at halftime, but the Rangers outscored Davenport 43-34 in the second half.

Trimble scored 24, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Brandon Hau and Ramar Evans each added 13 points, while Evans grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had a team-high seven assists.

Women

PARKSIDE 101, DAVENPORT 87: Maddy Harrison and Alyssa Nelson each scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures as the Rangers won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday.

Parkside (3-6, 1-1 GLIAC) led 33-28 at the end of the first, then outscored Davenport 28-16 in the second period to take a 61-44 halftime advantage.

Nelson grabbed seven rebounds along with scoring 20, while Harrison had six and six assists. Aina Cabrero Sinol came off the bench and scored 17, while Taylor Stephen and Carolina Rahkonen each added 12. Alisha Murphy chipped in 10 points.

+3 
Brandon Trimble, UW-Parkside

Trimble
+3 
Ramar Evans, UW-Parkside

Evans
+3 
Alyssa Nelson, UW-Parkside

Nelson
+3 
Maddy Harrison

Harrison
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News