Local colleges: Rangers finally win on the road

It took four games, but the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team finally earned a win on the road.

The Rangers’ defense tightened up in the second half and Brandon Trimble scored 24 points as Parkside defeated Davenport 88-79 on Saturday in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Grand Rapids, Mich.

Before Saturday, the Rangers (5-4, 1-1 GLIAC) were 0-3 in away games. The teams were tied at 45 at halftime, but the Rangers outscored Davenport 43-34 in the second half.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Trimble scored 24, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Brandon Hau and Ramar Evans each added 13 points, while Evans grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and had a team-high seven assists.

Women

PARKSIDE 101, DAVENPORT 87: Maddy Harrison and Alyssa Nelson each scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures as the Rangers won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday.

Parkside (3-6, 1-1 GLIAC) led 33-28 at the end of the first, then outscored Davenport 28-16 in the second period to take a 61-44 halftime advantage.

Nelson grabbed seven rebounds along with scoring 20, while Harrison had six and six assists. Aina Cabrero Sinol came off the bench and scored 17, while Taylor Stephen and Carolina Rahkonen each added 12. Alisha Murphy chipped in 10 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0