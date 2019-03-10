Parkside players honored
Senior Chavares Flanigan of the UW-Parkside men's basketball was named first-team All-GLIAC and All-GLIAC Defensive Team. Flanigan helped lead the Rangers to records of 16-12 overall and 13-7 in the team's first year in the GLIAC, along with a 12-1 home record.
Flanigan, who was the only Parkside player to start all 27 games this season, led the GLIAC North Division champions in scoring (13.7 PPG), field-goal percentage (.552), assists (5.7 APG) and steals (2.0 SPG). He scored in double-figures in 18 games.
• Led by junior Carolina Rahkonen, three Parkside women received All-GLIAC recognition after their first season in the new conference. The Rangers ended their season with an overall record of 12-15 under first year head coach Jen Conely.
Rahkonen started all 27 games in her junior year for the Rangers. She averaged 23.9 minutes, 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Second-team pick Ali Bettencourt played 22 games, starting all of them. She averaged 24.5 minutes, 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Bettencourt ranked fourth in the GLIAC for free-throw percentage with 84.6 percent.
Taylor Stephen made the All-GLIAC Defensive Team. She started every game for Parkside and usually guarded the opposing team's point guard. Stephen had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.96 and was ranked third in the GLIAC and led the Rangers with 37 steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.