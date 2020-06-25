Local colleges: Parkside athletes attain high GPAs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

UW-Parkside athletes combined to attain a 3.47 grade point average in the spring 2020 semester, officials said Thursday.

Of those students-athletes, 136—63.5%—finished with a GPA of 3.50 or higher. More than 75% had higher than a 3.25 GPA, which is the academic recognition threshold.

More than 83% had above a 3.0 GPA.

Additionally, 34 student-athletes finished with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester, including Horlick High School graduate and Parkside wrestler Subhan Umar.

The women’s basketball team was the highest team GPA with a 3.916 average, followed by women’s volleyball at 3.70, men’s golf at 3.693 and women’s soccer at 3.672. Women’s cross country/track & field (3.615), softball (3.584), baseball (3.493), men’s cross country/track & field (3.449) and men’s soccer (3.393) all finished above a 3.30 GPA.

“We’re extremely proud of our student-athletes for overcoming challenges and performing so well this semester,” said Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin. “While not surprising, their resiliency and commitment to succeed academically was impressive and inspiring, and our coaches did an exceptional job providing support in a virtual environment. We’re also very appreciative of all of the faculty and staff that worked incredibly hard to support Parkside’s students.”

