Local colleges: GLIAC, WIAC change fall schedules

"The league office and our colleagues have been in constant communication as we have reacted to this fluid situation over the past few months, and we have not made any decisions lightly," Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said. "We are preparing diligently for our student-athletes to return to workouts, practices and competition, with their health and safety as our driving priority, and in alignment with our university, the GLIAC and the NCAA.

"We will continue to monitor and respond to the situation as it develops."

Parkside's fall athletes will not be starting official practices until at least Aug. 31, with competitions planned to begin in mid- to late-September.

WIAC

Following a very deliberative process to allow for full consideration of the most up-to-date information pertaining to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced updates to the fall sports season.

Conference seasons and championships in the sports of football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country are to be canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.

Institutions can establish practice opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.