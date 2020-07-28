Local colleges: GLIAC, WIAC change fall schedules

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes UW-Parkside, will begin the 2020 fall season with a conference-only schedule.
Conference officials, who announced the decision in a press release Monday afternoon, plan to evaluate the feasibility of league competition on a sport-by-sport basis.
"We recognize that student-athletes are anxious to return to campus and their teams," GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar said. "Throughout the summer, school administrators have put guidelines in place to ensure that student-athletes are properly tested, monitored daily and training safely.
"I admire the work they have done to put the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and support personnel above all. At the same time, we're working toward returning to competition safely."
During the past month, GLIAC athletic directors, trainers and the league's COVID-19 task force developed safe competition protocols and updated scheduling modules for fall and winter sports.
The task force is relying on NCAA and Centers for Disease Control recommendations as the league attempts to return safely to competition, the release states. The GLIAC is striving toward a consistent approach in testing, safe training, travel, hosting and in-game protocols among its 12 members.
GLIAC presidents plan to meet again early next month to re-evaluate each school's ability to meet recommendations put forth by the task force.
"The league office and our colleagues have been in constant communication as we have reacted to this fluid situation over the past few months, and we have not made any decisions lightly," Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said. "We are preparing diligently for our student-athletes to return to workouts, practices and competition, with their health and safety as our driving priority, and in alignment with our university, the GLIAC and the NCAA.
"We will continue to monitor and respond to the situation as it develops."
Parkside's fall athletes will not be starting official practices until at least Aug. 31, with competitions planned to begin in mid- to late-September.
WIAC
Following a very deliberative process to allow for full consideration of the most up-to-date information pertaining to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced updates to the fall sports season.
Conference seasons and championships in the sports of football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country are to be canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.
Institutions can establish practice opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
All competition in the sports of women’s tennis & women’s golf will be suspended for the 2020-21 fall term.
The WIAC seasons and championships in women’s tennis and women’s golf will be moved to the 2020-21 spring term. Institutions can establish practice opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA during the fall term.
Determinations with regards to the winter sports season, including the start date and the manner in which competition will be conducted, will be determined at a later date.
Any practice opportunities or competitions must be conducted in accordance with NCAA re-socialization guidelines in effect at that time, in addition to any mandated restrictions imposed by local, county or campus entities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!