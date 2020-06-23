Local colleges: County players win Carthage awards

Carthage College recently announced athletic awards for the 2019-2020 academic year, with St. Catherine's High School graduate Ellie LeCount, Prairie School graduate Samantha Woodward, and Waterford High School graduate DeAnn Jones all being honored.
LeCount, a member of the women's volleyball team, won the Frank Falduto Athlete of the Year as a student-athlete who made the most significant contribution to an athletic team during the year. She also was named the most valuable performer in women's volleyball.
Woodward, who played on the women's basketball team, won the the Hamilton Scholar Athlete, given in honor of Larry Hamilton, who passed away after a storied career as a professor of psychology and basketball coach at Carthage for 11 years.
Woodward was also named one of the Steve and Melissa Marovich Scholar Athletes of the Year, which recognizes student-athletes who received CoSIDA academic awards in the NCAA region or nationally.
Additionally, Woodward was a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference award winner
Jones was named the women's swimming and diving most valuable performer.
Ivan Esquivel and Elizabeth Willis won the Joseph F. Simmons Award, the highest athletic honor a graduating senior can receive. It is awarded to one female and one male student-athlete who contributed the most to Carthage athletics during their entire career.
CCIW: The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin will become the first NCAA Division III-affiliated conference to join the Collegiate Officiating Consortium for Women’s Basketball (COC-WBB).
The consortium provides women’s basketball officiating oversight for the Big Ten Conference, The Big 12 Conference, Conference USA, Missouri Valley Conference, Mid-American Conference, Horizon League, Summit League and the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The CCIW will be the only Division III conference in the WBB-COC. Last year the CCIW joined the College Officiating Consortium in men’s basketball.
PARKSIDE: Ashley Beaton has been hired as the Rangers' Athletics Academic Advisor.
Beaton will work as an academic advisor for Parkside student-athletes, assisting with registration, orientation, the development of academic and graduation plans, and monitoring academics to ensure NCAA compliance.
She will also serve as the liaison to academic advisors across campus in collaboration with the Career and Advising Center.
Beaton worked at the NCAA national office in Indianapolis, serving as a postgraduate intern for Division II Governance. Before that, she was a graduate assistant for athletic administration at the University of North Georgia.
Beaton played volleyball at Illinois-Springfield from 2013-2017 and earned her B.A. in Psychology in 2017. She went on to earn her MBA from North Georgia in 2019. The Wildwood, Mo., native earned the Rising Star Award from the Women Leaders in College Sports in 2019. Beaton is recently engaged and is a huge St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan.
"We're thrilled to welcome Ashley to our team here at Parkside in this important role supporting our student-athletes," said Rangers Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said. "She is a rising star in Division II, with valuable experiences as a student-athlete at UIS and professionally with North Georgia and the NCAA national office. Ashley's talent, initiative, and commitment to supporting student-athletes will serve her well in this role."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!