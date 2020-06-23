Local colleges: County players win Carthage awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carthage College recently announced athletic awards for the 2019-2020 academic year, with St. Catherine's High School graduate Ellie LeCount, Prairie School graduate Samantha Woodward, and Waterford High School graduate DeAnn Jones all being honored.

LeCount, a member of the women's volleyball team, won the Frank Falduto Athlete of the Year as a student-athlete who made the most significant contribution to an athletic team during the year. She also was named the most valuable performer in women's volleyball.

Woodward, who played on the women's basketball team, won the the Hamilton Scholar Athlete, given in honor of Larry Hamilton, who passed away after a storied career as a professor of psychology and basketball coach at Carthage for 11 years.

Woodward was also named one of the Steve and Melissa Marovich Scholar Athletes of the Year, which recognizes student-athletes who received CoSIDA academic awards in the NCAA region or nationally.

Additionally, Woodward was a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference award winner

Jones was named the women's swimming and diving most valuable performer.