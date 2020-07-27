Local colleges: CCIW cancels all fall competition

With this decision, the Carthage athletics administration and the school's leadership have further determined to allow each fall team one date of non-conference competition, along with potential scrimmage or exhibition opportunities, to occur on or after Oct. 1. These dates of competition are to be determined.

Carthage teams will continue to hold practices throughout the fall semester, following the NCAA's resocialization guidelines.

"Our approach this semester will seem similar to a spring non-traditional season for our fall student-athletes and give us the flexibility to adjust as needed in the coming months," Carthage interim athletic director Kelsey Peterson said in a release. "We want to provide as much of an experience for our teams while also keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes and the rest of the Carthage community at the forefront of every decision we make.

"I truly appreciate President (John) Swallow and our coaches' ability to adjust and respond quickly to this ever-changing situation."

Carthage announced its fall 2020 return to campus plans last month, which included policies on physical distancing, wearing masks in classrooms and common areas, self-monitoring of symptoms and more.