Local colleges: CCIW cancels all fall competition

As fall college sports across the country try to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, a big blow was dealt Monday in the NCAA Division III ranks.
The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — a power in a number of sports, including football — announced it was postponing fall conference competitions after a unanimous vote from its Council of Presidents.
“The highest priority at each institution is the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campus communities and intercollegiate athletics continues to pose a significant increased risk,” the CCIW’s statement read.
“Although the DIII Management Council has recommended to the NCAA Board of Governors that they cancel all DIII Fall Championships, the CCIW COP has charged the conference staff with exploring competition opportunities for cross country, football, soccer and volleyball in the spring, while maintaining conference competition for all spring sports including golf and tennis.”
A start date for winter sports, including basketball, has not been decided.
Carroll University and Carthage College represent Wisconsin in the CCIW. Carroll and Carthage’s cross country, football, golf, soccer, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball programs will have their schedules altered by the move.
With this decision, the Carthage athletics administration and the school's leadership have further determined to allow each fall team one date of non-conference competition, along with potential scrimmage or exhibition opportunities, to occur on or after Oct. 1. These dates of competition are to be determined.
Carthage teams will continue to hold practices throughout the fall semester, following the NCAA's resocialization guidelines.
"Our approach this semester will seem similar to a spring non-traditional season for our fall student-athletes and give us the flexibility to adjust as needed in the coming months," Carthage interim athletic director Kelsey Peterson said in a release. "We want to provide as much of an experience for our teams while also keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes and the rest of the Carthage community at the forefront of every decision we make.
"I truly appreciate President (John) Swallow and our coaches' ability to adjust and respond quickly to this ever-changing situation."
Carthage announced its fall 2020 return to campus plans last month, which included policies on physical distancing, wearing masks in classrooms and common areas, self-monitoring of symptoms and more.
Since every fall team's one date of competition has been delayed to on or after Oct. 1, report dates for fall student-athletes have also been delayed. This will allow fall teams to follow NCAA and college resocialization guidelines.
"This decision was not taken lightly," Carroll president Cindy Gnadinger wrote in a statement.
“We explored all options available to bring our fall student-athletes back in a safe manner this season. Unfortunately, postponing competitions was the best way to keep our student-athletes safe in what will be a unique fall semester."
The CCIW’s decision means last year’s D-III football champion, North Central, won’t play until the spring semester, if at all, after dismantling UW-Whitewater 41-14 in the championship game.
Unlike the NACC, which announced it would postpone conference play until next year, the CCIW’s statement did not indicate whether teams would be permitted to play non-conference games. CCIW teams will be allowed to practice in some form.
Five of the six D-III conferences with Wisconsin representatives have announced a scheduling model of only conference competition or postponing conference competition. The WIAC has not announced a decision yet, but has had a number of non-conference games across its sports canceled.
Mike Johnson of the Kenosha News contributed to this story.
