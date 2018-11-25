The Carthage College men's basketball team saw its three-game win streak snapped Sunday afternoon, losing to Washington University (Mo.) 89-70 in its final game of the Nicholas Funds Thanksgiving Classic at Carroll College in Waukesha.
After shooting 51.6 percent (16 for 31) from the field in the first half and 41.7 percent (5 for 12), the Red Men (3-2) cooled off. They just 39.3 percent and 20.0 percent from the field and three over the final 20 minutes.
The Bears (3-2) followed up a 54.3 percent shooting performance in the first half with a 55.2 percent in the second half and finished the game 13 for 26 from 3-point range.
Laketa and Sean Johnson led the Red Men in the loss with 18 points apiece and Johnson added a season-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, while also blocking four shots. Kienan Baltimore finished third on the team with 17 points and a game-high five steals.
