Local colleges: Baltimore wins CCIW honor
0 comments
Local colleges

Local colleges: Baltimore wins CCIW honor

  • 0

Carthage College senior forward Kienan Baltimore was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men's basketball player of the week.

Baltimore helped lead the Red Men to a 2-0 record last week including a victory over nationally-ranked Elmhurst. He led Carthage in scoring with 27 points, along with seven rebounds and two assists in an 81-77 win over the eighth-ranked Bluejays last Wednesday. Baltimore added eight points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 68-63 win at Millikin on Saturday.

Kienan Baltimore 2019-20 h/s

Baltimore
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News