Local colleges: Baltimore wins CCIW honor

Carthage College senior forward Kienan Baltimore was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men's basketball player of the week.
Baltimore helped lead the Red Men to a 2-0 record last week including a victory over nationally-ranked Elmhurst. He led Carthage in scoring with 27 points, along with seven rebounds and two assists in an 81-77 win over the eighth-ranked Bluejays last Wednesday. Baltimore added eight points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 68-63 win at Millikin on Saturday.