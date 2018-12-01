The defense came ready to play for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team on Saturday.
The Rangers held high-flying Davenport, which had been averaging almost 100 points a game, to 30 less than that and won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game 76-70 at DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.
"We had a lot of guys step up on defense today," said Parkside head coach Luke Reigel. "They got the job done. We also played a zone for the first time this season and we did a great job with that."
Chavares Flanigan held the Panthers' leading scorer, Avery Hudson, to six points - about 14 less than his average, Reigel said. Hudson made only 2 of 11 shots from the field as Davenport lost for the first time this season.
On offense, the Rangers (2-3, 1-1 GLIAC) got 49 points from redshirt freshmen, Reigel said. "The young guys really took advantage of their opportunity," he said.
Brandon Trimble led the team with a career-high 19 points, while Brandon Hau added 14 and Joey St. Pierre had 10. Flanigan scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Parkside travels to Michigan next week to play Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan.
ILL. WESLEYAN 75, CARTHAGE 67: The Red Men battled undefeated Illinois Wesleyan into overtime, but lost a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Bloomington, Ill.
Carthage (3-4, 0-1 CCIW) led 28-26 at halftime. The game was tied 62-62 at the end of regulation. In overtime, Illinois Wesleyan (7-0, 1-0 CCIW) outscored Carthage 13-5.
For the Red Men, Kienan Baltimore scored 23 while Jordon Kedrowski had 22 points and five assists. Sean Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Women
PARKSIDE 69, DAVENPORT 64: Junior Carolina Rahkonen scored a season-high 22 points and senior Blair Arthur grabbed nine rebounds as the Rangers came from behind to win their first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.
Davenport used a 6-0 run near the second quarter to take a 37-30 halftime lead. The Rangers (2-4. 1-1 GLIAC) trailed by 10 points in the second half, but fought back to take a 55-51 lead into the fourth period.
Davenport (3-5, 1-1 GLIAC) tied it again, but Parkside finished the game with a 5-0 run.
“We got off to a slow start today,” said Rangers coach Jen Conely. “But, I’m very proud of how we battled back to earn our first-ever win in the GLIAC.”
ILL. WESLEYAN 85, CARTHAGE 71: At Bloomington, Ill., the Lady Reds trailed by 11 after the first period and never recovered in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss.
Carthage was down 42-30 at halftime. The Lady Reds (3-2, 0-1 CCIW) played better the second half, being outscored by Wesleyan only 43-41.
Madie Kaelber led Carthage with 19 points, while Bailey Gilbert added 15. Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward scored 11 points and tied for the team lead with four assists.
