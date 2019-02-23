It was one dominating defensive effort by the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.
And the Rangers were able to knock off a giant.
Jonathan Morrobel came off the bench Saturday afternoon to score a game-high 14 points in 15 minutes and the Rangers stunned defending NCAA Division II champion Ferris State. The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game was played on Senior Day at the DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
The Rangers (20-10 overall, 12-7 GLIAC), who won their 10th straight home game, pulled into a tie with the Bulldogs in the North Division standings and have clinched a home game to open the GLIAC Tournament, which will be played on Tuesday, March 5.
Ferris State (14-11, 12-7 GLIAC) came in to DeSimone Gymnasium as the highest scoring team in the GLIAC and No. 20 in the nation at 87 points per game. For the second straight game, the Rangers have held their opponent to less than 60 points after the victory Thursday night over Lake Superior State.
“It was maybe our best defensive effort in a few years,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “Our kids competed so hard, they stuck to the scouting report for 40 minutes and did an unbelievable job on the glass.
“We needed all of it because it was a close game the entire time.”
In the second half, the teams traded the lead throughout the first 10 minutes, until Parkside went ahead with 8:54 to play on an Adam Bonk 3-pointer.
Parkside never trailed after Bonk’s 3-pointer, but Ferris State was within one point with 3:04 to play. But the Rangers ended the game with a 7-2 run, including a Chavares Flanigan fast break dunk in the last second.
Morrobel led the team with 14 points with four 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half. Chaveras Flanigan finished with 12 points and Bonk had 11 while Brandon Hau had nine points and seven rebounds. Joey St. Pierre had four blocks and five rebounds.
Parkside outrebounded Ferris State 41-36.
Women
FERRIS STATE 79, PARKSIDE 77: The Rangers closed out their home schedule against Ferris State in the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs’ Adrienne Anderson hit a buzzer-beating layup after Shelby Cheston went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line on the other end.
Blair Arthur led both teams with 28 points followed by Ali Bettencourt with 16 and Carolina Rahkonen with 15. Rahkonen grabbed seven rebounds for the Rangers and Stephen had six assists.
Parkside (11-14, 9-10 GLIAC) went 9 for 19 from beyond the arc.
Ferris State improved to 13-12 overall and 10-9 in the GLIAC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.