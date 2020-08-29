Local church gives away free clothing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The Thread by Thread clothing ministry will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave.

Used clothes are offered to families in need. The church asks that people only take what they need.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, 10 people will be allowed in at one time every 30 minutes and will shop for 20 minutes. This will give volunteers time to restock and wipe down areas. The last group of guests will enter at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required children are not allowed at this time.

Donations of clean clothing, coats, boots and shoes for all ages as well as clean, safe baby equipment are welcome, as well as gently used children’s books and toys, and infant equipment and bedding. A statement of donation for tax purposes is provided.

For donation drop-off or pick-up, call 262-632-7267 or send an email to bethania@wi.twcbc.com. For more information, go to bethanialutheran.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0