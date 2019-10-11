Seven Mile Road closure announced
CALEDONIA — The Seven Mile Road underpass at Interstate 94 is set to close beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The closure will allow crews to work on the bridge over Seven Mile Road, the DOT said. The road is anticipated to be open 6 a.m. Oct. 19, depending on the weather.
To get around the closure, the DOT is recommending using highways G and 38 in Caledonia, the West Frontage Road and 27th Street in Raymond, and Ryan Road in Oak Creek.
Town plans open house
TOWN OF PARIS — Officials are planning an open house to connect town residents with the best people to answer their questions and provide information about future development, infrastructure projects and public services.
Town Chairman John Holloway said the idea for the community information fair emerged as part of the long-range planning process.
The Plan Commission was looking for a way to get feedback on a variety of issues from the public, Holloway said.
He said officials have tried surveys and single-issue meetings, but were brainstorming ways to get more people involved.
The hope is a one-stop information fair will “cover so many topics it will spark people’s interest,” he said.
The Community Informational Open House is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the gymnasium at Paris School, 1901 176th Ave. (Highway D).
At the event, the public will be able to sit down with representatives, ask questions, share opinions and concerns and visit with their neighbors to discuss current and planned activities in the town, Holloway said.
