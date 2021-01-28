Local briefs

No injuries were reported by the City of Racine Fire Department. Four adult family members were in the unit.

The fire, called in at 1:26 p.m., was brought under control 20 minutes after the Fire Department responded. Twenty-three firefighters were on site.

The incident is still under investigation.

A smoke alarm alerted the family to the fire, which allowed them to leave the house quickly, a press release from the Fire Department said.

The Fire Department gave a reminder to check smoke alarms and remove snow and ice from within three feet of residential fire hydrants.

Yorkville polling place moves upstairs

YORKVILLE — Voters in future elections will be casting their ballots on the second floor of the Union Grove Municipal Center.

Yorkville village officials have decided to move the polling place from the municipal center’s first floor upstairs to the second floor.

The center, which has an elevator, is at 925 15th Ave. in Union Grove.