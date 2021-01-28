Local briefs

Two sex offenders released, living in Racine
Two convicted sex offenders have been released in the past two weeks and are living in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Thursday.
Andrew N. Johnson, 62, was released Jan. 26 and is living in the 4600 block of Durand Avenue. Johnson was convicted in 2006 for sexual assaults of male minors known to him.
Corey L. Fondon, 45, was released Jan. 19 and is living in the 1300 block of 12th Street. Fondon was convicted in 1994 for forced sexual intercourse with female minors known to him.
As conditions of their release, Johnson and Fondon are not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, to have contact with the victims or to consume drugs.
Johnson and Fondon must also comply with standard sex offender rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring and comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender registry.
No injuries, $75K in damage in Prospect Street fire
RACINE — A stove fire in the upper unit of a house on the 1600 block of Prospect Street in Racine caused an estimated $75,000 in damage on Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported by the City of Racine Fire Department. Four adult family members were in the unit.
The fire, called in at 1:26 p.m., was brought under control 20 minutes after the Fire Department responded. Twenty-three firefighters were on site.
The incident is still under investigation.
A smoke alarm alerted the family to the fire, which allowed them to leave the house quickly, a press release from the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department gave a reminder to check smoke alarms and remove snow and ice from within three feet of residential fire hydrants.
Yorkville polling place moves upstairs
YORKVILLE — Voters in future elections will be casting their ballots on the second floor of the Union Grove Municipal Center.
Yorkville village officials have decided to move the polling place from the municipal center’s first floor upstairs to the second floor.
The center, which has an elevator, is at 925 15th Ave. in Union Grove.
The village temporarily held its November election on the second floor as a way of managing high voter turnout and maintaining safe distances during the COVID-19 pandemic. It worked so well, leaders said, that the village has decided to stay on the second floor in future elections.