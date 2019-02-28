Grant to fund surveillance equipment
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is getting some new surveillance equipment.
Racine County is part of the Southeast Area Drug Operations Group (SEADOG), which is a collaborative effort to combat drug crimes in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Jefferson and Dodge counties.
The County Board on Tuesday approved accepting a $50,000 grant and funds that will be distributed to the counties participating in SEADOG.
The Sheriff’s Office will be using $10,301 of the grant to purchase surveillance equipment that is planned to be used for confidential informants.
Carthage College appoints new board trustee
KENOSHA — Carthage College has appointed Chuck Sutton to its Board of Trustees, it was announced on Wednesday.
Sutton, 53, is the founder and president of MC Squared Energy Services, LLC, a division of Wolverine Holdings, located in Chicago. His company, a licensed retail electricity supplier, is active in both Illinois and Ohio, serving residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers including renewable energy focused community choice aggregation programs.
“I am delighted that Chuck has joined our board, bringing Carthage College his careful thinking, his strong commitment to serving the church, and his many connections in Chicago and beyond,” said Carthage President John Swallow.
Prior to founding and launching MC Squared Energy Services in 2008, Sutton was the chief operating officer of Constellation New Energy’s retail natural gas division in Louisville, Kentucky from 2003 to 2007. Sutton served as vice president of Constellation New Energy from 2000 to 2002, during the initial launch phases of the retail energy company. He also participated in the natural gas wholesale and retail markets throughout the 1990s at MidCon Gas Services and the Polaris Pipeline Corp.
Sutton is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor of science degree in finance.
Area School Board member elected WASB leader
MUSKEGO — Brett Hyde, treasurer of the Muskego-Norway School Board, has been elected president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards in January.
Hyde has served on the Muskego-Norway School Board since 2007 and on the WASB Board of Directors since 2015. While addressing the WASB membership at the State Education Convention in January as the incoming president, Hyde called for school board members statewide to, “Strive to create an educational system that is beneficial to all our students.”
“Brett brings valuable experience and a strong perspective to his role as WASB president,” said John Ashley, WASB executive director. “His steadfast leadership will help the WASB continue to move forward in 2019.”
“As a dedicated Muskego-Norway School Board member for 12 years, Brett Hyde has served our system very well,” noted Dr. Kelly Thompson, superintendent. “We are excited that he has enlarged his state-level impact in his new role as the WASB president.”
A 1988 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hyde and his wife, May, have two adult daughters. In addition to serving on the Muskego-Norway School Board, Brett is a member of the Parks and Conservation Committee for the City of Muskego.
Hyde will serve a one-year term as WASB president.
The WASB is a membership organization representing all 421 school boards and 12 cooperative educational service agency (CESA) boards in Wisconsin.
