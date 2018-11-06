MEN'S LEADERS
739 — Jamey Caldwell 739, T&C Monday Night Majors
728 — Jason Leasure, T&C Monday Night Majors
705 — Joe Moran, T&C Monday Night Majors
LEAGUES
T&C Monday Night Majors — Ryan Pringle 689, Bob Baker 687, Jason Leasure 279, Rachel Eldert 506-183.
T&C Monday ABC League — Kurt Schoenherr 623-253, Al Blum 593, MaryAnne Thomas 518, Nancy White 196.
Miller Monday Night Classic — Tom Fennig 689-266, Shane McNally 613-228, Jessica Storm 579.
The Lanes Tuesday A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Barbara Thomas 543, Jolene Ahles 503, Annie Dunn 486, Leevora Perry 479-194.
Castle Tuesday Afternoon Koffee Klutchers — Kathy Matter 546, Sandy Hansen 544, Sandy Redman 535, Donna Muraski 532-199.
JUNIORS
River City Saturday Juniors — Darren Frasa 445, Cole Wendling 425-171, Addison Kinsey 391-158, Gracelyn Henningfield 317.
Riverside Bantams/Bumpers — Zapeh Edgell 121-73.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.