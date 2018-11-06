MEN'S LEADERS

739 — Jamey Caldwell 739, T&C Monday Night Majors

728 — Jason Leasure, T&C Monday Night Majors

705 — Joe Moran, T&C Monday Night Majors

LEAGUES

T&C Monday Night Majors — Ryan Pringle 689, Bob Baker 687, Jason Leasure 279, Rachel Eldert 506-183.

T&C Monday ABC League — Kurt Schoenherr 623-253, Al Blum 593, MaryAnne Thomas 518, Nancy White  196.

Miller Monday Night Classic — Tom Fennig 689-266, Shane McNally 613-228, Jessica Storm 579.

The Lanes Tuesday A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Barbara Thomas 543, Jolene Ahles 503, Annie Dunn 486, Leevora Perry 479-194.

Castle Tuesday Afternoon Koffee Klutchers — Kathy Matter 546, Sandy Hansen 544, Sandy Redman 535, Donna Muraski 532-199.

JUNIORS

River City Saturday Juniors — Darren Frasa 445, Cole Wendling 425-171, Addison Kinsey 391-158, Gracelyn Henningfield 317.

Riverside Bantams/Bumpers — Zapeh Edgell 121-73.

