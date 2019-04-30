MEN'S LEADERS

736—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

725—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

718—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

711—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

709—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

708—Vernon Fink, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

697—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

696—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic

603—Sheila Carter, Castle Tues. NIte Rollers

LEAGUES

Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Cindy Rosko 243.

The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Dean Klopstein 644-244, Chad Curley 632, Debbie Trabert 551, Debbie hauer 531, Lynn Monroe 203.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (4-23) — Jolene Ahles 520-183, LeeVora Perry 466, Annie Dunn 439, Marilyn Venne 426, Dawn Hoffman 426.

The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (4-30) — Jolene Ahles 525-191, Linda Hagen 471-191, Linda Polzin 462, Diana Munoz 440, Marcy Whited 191.

River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Gary Exner Jr. 695, Dale McGilvary 685, Steve Chick 280, Colette McNally 595, Danielle Hibbard 593, Jessica Nannemann 288.

