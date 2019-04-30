MEN'S LEADERS
736—Steve Ludwig, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
725—Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
718—Jim Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
711—Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
709—Brian Holtz, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
708—Vernon Fink, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
697—Shane McNally, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
696—Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Mon. Night Classic
603—Sheila Carter, Castle Tues. NIte Rollers
LEAGUES
Castle Tues. Nite Rollers — Cindy Rosko 243.
The Lanes Terrible Tues. — Dean Klopstein 644-244, Chad Curley 632, Debbie Trabert 551, Debbie hauer 531, Lynn Monroe 203.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (4-23) — Jolene Ahles 520-183, LeeVora Perry 466, Annie Dunn 439, Marilyn Venne 426, Dawn Hoffman 426.
The Lanes Tues. A.M. Koffee Klutchers (4-30) — Jolene Ahles 525-191, Linda Hagen 471-191, Linda Polzin 462, Diana Munoz 440, Marcy Whited 191.
River City Miller Mon. Night Classic — Gary Exner Jr. 695, Dale McGilvary 685, Steve Chick 280, Colette McNally 595, Danielle Hibbard 593, Jessica Nannemann 288.
