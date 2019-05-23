MEN'S LEADERS

713—Zak Eidsor, Castle Wed. Summer Storm

712—Tyler Hirth, Castle Wed. Summer Storm

LEAGUES

River City Wed. Spring League — Nate Bierer 692-279, Ron Shotliff 580, Laura Shotliff 402-152.

Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Brandon Peters 696, Zak Eidsor 279.

