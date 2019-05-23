MEN'S LEADERS
713—Zak Eidsor, Castle Wed. Summer Storm
712—Tyler Hirth, Castle Wed. Summer Storm
LEAGUES
River City Wed. Spring League — Nate Bierer 692-279, Ron Shotliff 580, Laura Shotliff 402-152.
Castle Wed. Summer Storm — Brandon Peters 696, Zak Eidsor 279.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.