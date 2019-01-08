MEN'S LEADERS
784—Jason Frank, Miller Classic Doubles
783—Charlie Brown, Castle VFW
753—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64
749—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
741—Andy Jensta, Castle VFW
740—John Hearn, Castle VFW
728—Randy Sykes, Castle VFW
726—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW
717—Jeff Sykes, Castle VFW
716—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
715—Tony Oliva, Miller Classic Doubles
705—Chris Simon, Castle VFW
700—Carl Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
WOMEN'S LEADERS
724—Kimberly Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
724—Lauren Fischer, Old Settlers Miller 64
641—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers
639—Sam Kelly, Old Settlers Miller 64
625—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
605—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Allen Jensen 622, Don Moenssen 616, Ed Plachno 607, Duane Hoffren 607-223.
Belles of the Lanes — Annie Dunn 548, Linda Hagen 526, Sandra Thurmond 462, Jan Corkins 460-199.
Old Settlers Miller 64 — Brian Holtz 678, Brandon Lipari 671.
Old Settlers Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 553, Ken Stockero 532, Jane Hartman 522, Kathy Erickson 504.
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ethan Witterholt 278, Kimberly Enright 256.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 541-203, Jackie Heiligenthal 503.
