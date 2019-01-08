MEN'S LEADERS

784—Jason Frank, Miller Classic Doubles 

783—Charlie Brown, Castle VFW

753—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64

749—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

741—Andy Jensta, Castle VFW

740—John Hearn, Castle VFW

728—Randy Sykes, Castle VFW

726—Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW

717—Jeff Sykes, Castle VFW

716—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

715—Tony Oliva, Miller Classic Doubles

705—Chris Simon, Castle VFW

700—Carl Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

WOMEN'S LEADERS

724—Kimberly Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

724—Lauren Fischer, Old Settlers Miller 64

641—Melissa Jaeck, Castle Tues. Nite Rollers 

639—Sam Kelly, Old Settlers Miller 64

625—Taylor Melahn, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

605—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Allen Jensen 622, Don Moenssen 616, Ed Plachno 607, Duane Hoffren 607-223.

Belles of the Lanes — Annie Dunn 548, Linda Hagen 526, Sandra Thurmond 462, Jan Corkins 460-199.

Old Settlers Miller 64 — Brian Holtz 678, Brandon Lipari 671.

Old Settlers Over 40 — Jack Van Swol 553, Ken Stockero 532, Jane Hartman 522, Kathy Erickson 504.

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Ethan Witterholt 278, Kimberly Enright 256.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 541-203, Jackie Heiligenthal 503.

