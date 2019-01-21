LEAGUES

The Lanes Sooners — Kenny J. Sanchez 671, Clay Venne Jr. 650, Juan Martinez 247, Laura Justman 439-172.

T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Steven Gerth 687, Rick Keller 666, Brandon Keller 277, Amanda Gerth 590, Dawn Terlecki 513-223.

River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Andy Meinecke 616-256, Mark Manteufel 597, Darlene Schwab 469-197, Jill Golla 457.

JUNIORS

T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Joseph Leonard 694-248, Tristian Albrecht 638, Brianna Ludwig 587-231, Amber Vogt 512.

T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 444-159, Joseph Pollack 367, Savannah Leonard 430, Chloe Longo 429-173.

T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Sean Szydlowski 93-65.

T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Tegan Ludwig 166-86, Cayden Peronto 124.

