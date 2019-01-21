LEAGUES
The Lanes Sooners — Kenny J. Sanchez 671, Clay Venne Jr. 650, Juan Martinez 247, Laura Justman 439-172.
T&C Sat. Night Bowling Bunch — Steven Gerth 687, Rick Keller 666, Brandon Keller 277, Amanda Gerth 590, Dawn Terlecki 513-223.
River City Sat. Night Bowling Buddies — Andy Meinecke 616-256, Mark Manteufel 597, Darlene Schwab 469-197, Jill Golla 457.
JUNIORS
T&C Sat. Youth Majors/Juniors — Joseph Leonard 694-248, Tristian Albrecht 638, Brianna Ludwig 587-231, Amber Vogt 512.
T&C Sat. Youth Preps — Nolan Basso 444-159, Joseph Pollack 367, Savannah Leonard 430, Chloe Longo 429-173.
T&C Sat. Youth Bantams — Sean Szydlowski 93-65.
T&C Sat. Youth Bumpers — Tegan Ludwig 166-86, Cayden Peronto 124.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.