MEN'S LEADERS
708 — Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples
705 — John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples
LEAGUES
Hillside Classic — Chris Webb 697, Rich Wonders 694, Al Smith 665, Tom Pfeiffer 655.
Hillside Tavern League — Nate Berryman 648, Zamarc Williams 577, Mike Burton 544, Jennifer Williams 440.
Hillside Por La Gente Party Animals — Larry Mikulecky 646, Tyrone Trabert 644-258, Jim McKissick 588, Nancy Castaneda 479.
Hillside Mixed Nuts — Manny Pedrosa 691, Derrick Shaw 557, Joe Ludwig 539, Jim Svoboda 402.
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Randy Sykes 646, Jeffrey Lunde 635, Darren Olson 275, Shirley Olson 578-211, Lauri Lunde 550.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 617, Jeff Reed 597, Tony Reed 234, Amanda Langel 582-231, Stephanie Warner 566.
The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 591-211, Jeff Wunderle 520, Jenny Nemeth 464-164, Kim Schimmel 390.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.