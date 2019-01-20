MEN'S LEADERS

708 — Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

705 — John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples

LEAGUES

Hillside Classic — Chris Webb 697, Rich Wonders 694, Al Smith 665, Tom Pfeiffer 655.

Hillside Tavern League — Nate Berryman 648, Zamarc Williams 577, Mike Burton 544, Jennifer Williams 440.

Hillside Por La Gente Party Animals — Larry Mikulecky 646, Tyrone Trabert 644-258, Jim McKissick 588, Nancy Castaneda 479.

Hillside Mixed Nuts — Manny Pedrosa 691, Derrick Shaw 557, Joe Ludwig 539, Jim Svoboda 402.

The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim Couples — Randy Sykes 646, Jeffrey Lunde 635, Darren Olson 275, Shirley Olson 578-211, Lauri Lunde 550.

The Lanes D&D Couples — Timothy Harms 617, Jeff Reed 597, Tony Reed 234, Amanda Langel 582-231, Stephanie Warner 566.

The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 591-211, Jeff Wunderle 520, Jenny Nemeth 464-164, Kim Schimmel 390.

