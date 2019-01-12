MEN'S LEADERS

740—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

731—Trevor Peterson, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros

720—Rich Wonders, Hillside Classic

707—Mike Kohl, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap

WOMEN'S LEADERS

650—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros

644—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Frank Herron 642, Jeffrey Sykes 642, Butch Luther 633, Mark Schneider 625, Darryl McClelland 268.

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros — Jeremy Kenyon 667, Kim Westerlund 657, Alfredo Jackson 270, Marcia Munoz 555, Emily Jarstad 534, Danielle Gename 258.

Hillside Classic — Joe Arvai IV 658, Don Fowlkes 652, Chuck Woodring 648, Tom Pfeiffer 643.

Tavern Classic — Mike Lueck 664, Nate Berryman 635, Zamarc Williams 589, Ramondo Elia 461.

T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 648, Al Blum 561-249, Bobbi Auman 503, Nancy White 186.

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Harold Lois 650, Kevin Spencer 649-247, Mary Appenzeller 557, Melissa Vogt 551-234.

T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Joe Wasik 654-238, Matt Vos 616, Polly Burright 544, Lea Vos 502-211.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 220, Logan Crenshaw 200, Autumn Richter 183, Tessa Klein 182.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 520, Mike Zwiefelhofer 438, Rebecca Christensen 353, Savana Larsen 348.

Castle Juniors — Jack Hohnl 602, Alex Wallat 557, Madison Venne 556, Danielle Christopherson 491.

Castle Majors — Brett Brahelden 645, Sebastian Beth 640, McKenzie Mattice 574.

