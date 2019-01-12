MEN'S LEADERS
740—Darryl McClelland, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
731—Trevor Peterson, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros
720—Rich Wonders, Hillside Classic
707—Mike Kohl, The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap
WOMEN'S LEADERS
650—Danielle Gename, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros
644—Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
LEAGUES
The Lanes Fri. Senior Handicap — Frank Herron 642, Jeffrey Sykes 642, Butch Luther 633, Mark Schneider 625, Darryl McClelland 268.
The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros — Jeremy Kenyon 667, Kim Westerlund 657, Alfredo Jackson 270, Marcia Munoz 555, Emily Jarstad 534, Danielle Gename 258.
Hillside Classic — Joe Arvai IV 658, Don Fowlkes 652, Chuck Woodring 648, Tom Pfeiffer 643.
Tavern Classic — Mike Lueck 664, Nate Berryman 635, Zamarc Williams 589, Ramondo Elia 461.
T&C Fri. Nifty-Fifty Plus — Jim Olson 648, Al Blum 561-249, Bobbi Auman 503, Nancy White 186.
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Harold Lois 650, Kevin Spencer 649-247, Mary Appenzeller 557, Melissa Vogt 551-234.
T&C Fri. Night Mixed — Joe Wasik 654-238, Matt Vos 616, Polly Burright 544, Lea Vos 502-211.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 220, Logan Crenshaw 200, Autumn Richter 183, Tessa Klein 182.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 520, Mike Zwiefelhofer 438, Rebecca Christensen 353, Savana Larsen 348.
Castle Juniors — Jack Hohnl 602, Alex Wallat 557, Madison Venne 556, Danielle Christopherson 491.
Castle Majors — Brett Brahelden 645, Sebastian Beth 640, McKenzie Mattice 574.
