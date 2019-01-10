MEN'S LEADERS
770 — Russell Glessing, T&C Wednesday High School
747 — Brent White, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
740 — Pete Porcaro, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
737 — Tristian Albrecht, T&C Wednesday High School
718 — Brett Bruhelden, Castle Park Bowling Club
718 — Tracy Karstetter, T&C Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers
709 — Keith Lemens, Castle Thursday Morning Koffee Klutchers
701 — Ryan Kiedrowski, River City Wednesday Men
701 — KeVin Landreman, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
656 — SommerLee Boedecker, Castle Park Bowling Club
646 — Jessica Storm, T&C Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers
614 — Patricia McNeil, The Lanes Wednesday Nite Strike Force
LEAGUES
The Lanes Trestleboard — William Wasson 680-258, Lyle Casey 675, Amanda Langel 557, Emily Panyk 487-213.
Castle Thursday Morning Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 655, Erick Kissner 650, Mike Erdmann 269, Kathy Lawrenz 583, Lee Vora Perry 568.
T&C Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers — Cotie Holbek 692, Zach Chernouski 691, Ethan Wittergholt 688-300, Mary Appenzeller 584. Jessica Storm 218.
T&C Wednesday Koffee Klatche — Mig Molle 512-192, Mae Boeger 446.
T&C Wednesday Slades Corners — Ray Jacobson 617-237, Carl Chernouski 617, Gary Bushley 611, Ray Jacobson 237, Diane Fincutter 532-202.
River City Wednesday Men — Jim Nannemann 691-276, Tom Hansen 665-, Matt Hulsether 642, Mike Kempken 641.
River City A League Of Their Own — Ron Shotliff 647-247, Nate Bierer 606, Rudy Neumann, Sol Wikert 545.
The Lanes Thursday Seniors — Jerome St. Clair 536, Dave Crenshaw 529-215, Margaret Sacotte 545-224, Emma Wood 472.
Castle Thursday Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 604, Bill Mortensen 532-223, Sandy Strini 432, Carol Usa 426.
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 528-182, Maria Boehm 473, Bev Eifert 471.
The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Kyle Kisner 680, Scott O'Brien 666, Kim Westerlund 652, Larry Mikulecky 639, Pete Porcaro 280.
The Lanes Wednesday Nite Strike Force — Carla Kenyon 553, Kayla Berens 542, Melissa Crenshaw 513, Jennifer Kirkorian 501.
JUNIORS
T&C Wednesday High School — Ryan Vazquez 639, McKenna Kramer 573-236, Allison Clark 549, Brianna Ludwig 547.
Castle Park Bowling Club — Antonio Bernal 642, Brett Bruhelden 299, Chloey Phillips 489.
