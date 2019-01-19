MEN'S LEADERS

765 — Jake Spencer, T&C Friday Night Industrial

761 — Ricardo Rodriguez, Castle.com

759 — Dave Gajewski, T&C Friday Night Industrial

759 — Marcus Ludwig, T&C Friday Night Industrial

746 — Greg Kuske, Castle Saturday Movers

743 — Caleb Marquez, Castle.com

728 — Kevin Spencer, T&C Friday Night Industrial

721 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com

716 — Glenn Napier, Castle Saturday Movers

711 — Scott Aviles, Castle.com

707 — Jerry Riemer, T&C Friday Night Industrial

WOMEN'S LEADERS

606 — Jami Larsen, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Majors — Jax Calverley 667, Brett Brohelden 638, Tess Pufahl 548.

The Lanes Angry Brothers — Gary Exner Jr.  691, Eric Kudrna 685, Gary Schlicht 258, Lauren 565-215, Danielle Gename 556.

The Lanes Friday Senior Seniors — Cary O'Brien 685, Mike Kohl 662-247, Ron Thieme 620, Jeffrey Sykes 609.

River City Friday Night Mixed — Keith Moser 645, Dave Shreck 635, Petrick Flees 245, Laura Shotliff 482-203, Theresa Torosian 481.

T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Ken Cramer 606-214, Jim Olson 591-214, Chuck Strehlow 559, Louise Johnson 489, Carol Suminski 186.

Castle Kings & Queens — Brad Kauth 660-236.

Castle Saturday Movers — Greg Kuske 263.

T&C Friday Night Industrial — Dave Gajewski 280.

JUNIORS

Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 560, Jimmy Larsen 551, Mariska Thoennes 449, Madison Venne 422.

Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 253, Ayden Vasey 200, Maya White 169.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 546, Aaron Oliver 465, Tarin White 330, Adrianna White 284.

