LEAGUES

T&C Saturday Night Bowling Bunch — Trevor Ladwig 691, Marcus Ladwig 663, Dennis Klitzka 245, Steve Gerth 245, Shannon Spencer 511-193, Amanda Gerth 505.

T&C Friday Nifty Fifty Plus — Dale Helm 525-190, Ken Cramer 524-190, Nancy White 460, Barb Remer 474-171.

JUNIORS

T&C Saturday Youth Majors — Tristian Albrecht 654, Landon Bieneman 649-247, Nick Glessing 634, Allison Clark 549, Gabie Warrenburg 212.

T&C Saturday Youth Juniors/Preps — Joseph Leonard 516, Nolan Basso 502-210, Kyle Mangalindan 437, Savannah Leonard 422-180.

T&C Saturday Youth Bantams — Sean Szydlowski 133-73.

T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers — Emma Grohs 134-78, Cayden Peronto 112, Emma O'Connell 126-75.

