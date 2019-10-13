MEN'S LEADERS
760 — Darren Olson, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim
737 — John Brooks, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim
721 — Ron Jorgensen, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim
714 — Timothy Harms, The Lanes D&D Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
653 — Jill Kruschke, The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim
LEAGUES
The Lanes Erickson's Auto Trim — Matthew Crenshaw 659, Chooch Miller 656, John Brooks 290, Lauri Lunde 558. Heidi Scholzen 532, Jill Kruschke 225.
The Lanes Party Animals — Duane Geyer 621-241, Eric Litrenta 570, Sherry Prucha 503, Sarah White 467, Pam Hauptmann 186,
T&C Saturday Night Bowling Bunch — Jake Spencer 628, Rick Keller 626, Kohl Wrobel 620, Tom Erhardt 245, Shannon Spencer 524-202.
Castle Kings & Queens — Kyle Kisner 698-236, Joe Regep 693, Melissa Jansen 638-267, Brittany Piliouras 515.
The Lanes D&D Couples — Tim Hamilton 613, Mark Nielsen 602, Stephanie Warner 467-176, Samantha Weber 429.
JUNIORS
T&C Saturday Youth Majors — Tristian Albrecht 677, Parker Stasiuslis 639, Nicklaus Glessing 255, Hannah DeRosier 582-238, Allison Clark 532.
T&C Saturday Youth Juniors/Preps — Nolan Basso 583-214, Joseph Leonard 522, Kyle Mangalindan 486, Savannah Leonard 579-231.
T&C Saturday Youth Bantams — Jadd McLean 152-84, Sean Szydlowski 152.
T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers — Emma O'Connell 131-66, Elijah Grohs 157-82, Cayden Peronto 104.
