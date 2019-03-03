MEAN'S LEADERS
800 — Derek Quella, Castle Kings & Queens
WOMEN'S LEADERS
700 — Colette McNally, Castle Saturday Movers
629 — Melissa Jansen, Derek Quella, Castle Kings & Queens
LEAGUES
Castle Kings & Queens — Randy Jansen 678, Chris Kegel 662, Derek Quella 278, Stacy Pfeifer 569-224, Tanya Kisner 566.
Castle Saturday Movers — Erik Bleichner 660, Scott Galica 650-242,
