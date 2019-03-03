MEAN'S LEADERS

800 — Derek Quella, Castle Kings & Queens

WOMEN'S LEADERS

700 — Colette McNally, Castle Saturday Movers

629 — Melissa Jansen,  Derek Quella, Castle Kings & Queens

LEAGUES

Castle Kings & Queens — Randy Jansen 678, Chris Kegel 662, Derek Quella 278, Stacy Pfeifer 569-224, Tanya Kisner 566.

Castle Saturday Movers — Erik Bleichner 660, Scott Galica 650-242, 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments