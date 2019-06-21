SUMMER LEAGUES

River City Thursday Adult/Youth — Patrick Flees 652-235, Cody Puranen 519, Theresa Torosian 529-180, Noah Flees 321-112, Gavin Puranen 233-95, Addison Kinsey 382-159.

Castle Masters of Summer Boys/Girls — Brett Brohelden 686, Sebastian Beth 611, McKenzie Mattice 620, Jami Larsen 582.

