MEN'S LEADERS
741 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com
740 — Jim Larsen, Castle.com
737 — Mark Maczynski, Castle.com
734 — Dave Piech, Castle.com
726 — Alan Blome, Castle.com
716 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com
713 — Alex Wozniak, Castle.com
711 — Tarale Stills Sr., Castle.com
710 — Aldfredo Jackson, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
709 — Kim Westerlund, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
701 — John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
668 — Danielle Gename, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
653 — Rebecca Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
640 — Robyn Welker, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
622 — Marcia Munoz, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
623 — Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors.
618 — Jill Kruschke, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
614 — Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples
LEAGUES
The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Joe Crocco 696-267, Jon Hunter 689, Lauren Kudrna 570, Lisa Jarstad 567, Rebecca Welter 258.
The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Adam Stefka, 672, Clay Venne Jr. 645-268, Shelley Mikulanec 575, Becky Derosia 508, Darlene Fischer 238.
The Lanes Odds and Ends — Kevin Molbeck 654, Matt Cecchini 631, Anthony Mohr 288, Jennifer Kirkorian 532-200, Ashleigh Birdsall 497.
The Lanes Early Eights — Barrett Salinas 656, 255, Brian Gronholm 605, Jolene Ahles 460-170, Tracy Kutch 419.
Castle Majors — David Peterson 668, Bryan George 646, Alexis Chernouski 494.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 235, Landen Crenshaw 210, Tessa Klein 175, McKenzie Larsen 168.
Castle Preps — Mike Zwiefelhofer 487, Jason Scalf 476, Rebecca Christensen 375, Sydnie Regep 355, Savanna Laren 355.
Castle Juniors — Jimmy Larsen 599, JT Nielsen 585, Madison Venne 496, Danielle Christopherson 494.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.