MEN'S LEADERS

741 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com

740 — Jim Larsen, Castle.com

737 — Mark Maczynski, Castle.com

734 — Dave Piech, Castle.com

726 — Alan Blome, Castle.com

716 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com

713 — Alex Wozniak, Castle.com

711 — Tarale Stills Sr., Castle.com

710 — Aldfredo Jackson, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

709 — Kim Westerlund, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

701 — John Brooks, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

668 — Danielle Gename, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

653 — Rebecca Welter, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

640 — Robyn Welker, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

622 — Marcia Munoz, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

623 — Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors.

618 — Jill Kruschke, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

614 — Darlene Fischer, The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples

LEAGUES

The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Joe Crocco 696-267, Jon Hunter 689, Lauren Kudrna 570, Lisa Jarstad 567, Rebecca Welter 258.

The Lanes E.O.W. Saturday Couples — Adam Stefka, 672, Clay Venne Jr. 645-268, Shelley Mikulanec 575, Becky Derosia 508, Darlene Fischer 238.

The Lanes Odds and Ends — Kevin Molbeck 654, Matt Cecchini 631, Anthony Mohr 288, Jennifer Kirkorian 532-200, Ashleigh Birdsall 497.

The Lanes Early Eights — Barrett Salinas 656, 255, Brian Gronholm 605, Jolene Ahles 460-170, Tracy Kutch 419.

Castle Majors — David Peterson 668, Bryan George 646, Alexis Chernouski 494.

JUNIORS 

Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 235, Landen Crenshaw 210, Tessa Klein 175, McKenzie Larsen 168.

Castle Preps — Mike Zwiefelhofer 487, Jason Scalf 476, Rebecca Christensen 375, Sydnie Regep 355, Savanna Laren 355.

Castle Juniors — Jimmy Larsen 599, JT Nielsen 585, Madison Venne 496, Danielle Christopherson 494.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments