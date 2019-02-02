MEN'S LEADERS

783 — Jason Funk, Castle.com

765 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com

753 — Scott Zess, Castle.com

742 — Mark Moczynski, Castle.com

749 — Bob Lewens Jr. 749

723 — Mike Gordon, Castle.com 

717 — Chuck Torosian, River City Friday Night Mixed

713 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com

705 — Jon Hunter, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap

703 — Barry Henderson, Castle.com  

WOMEN'S LEADERS

606 — Eleanor Treffinger, River City Friday Night Mixed

LEAGUES

River City Friday Night Mixed — Dave Schreck 657-279, Ed Ksobiech  632, Laura Shotliff 500, Darlene  Flees 390, Eleanor Treffinger 223.

River City Friday Night Mixed — Jeff Carroll 609, Chuck Glover 569, Bob Lewns Jr. 277, Angie Meeks  512, Maria Fudge  506.

The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap — Kevin Landreman 681, Josh Wolfe 667, Jon Hunter 259, Emily Jarstad 654-257, Danielle Gename 590.

