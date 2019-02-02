MEN'S LEADERS
783 — Jason Funk, Castle.com
765 — Rich Larsen, Castle.com
753 — Scott Zess, Castle.com
742 — Mark Moczynski, Castle.com
749 — Bob Lewens Jr. 749
723 — Mike Gordon, Castle.com
717 — Chuck Torosian, River City Friday Night Mixed
713 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com
705 — Jon Hunter, The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap
703 — Barry Henderson, Castle.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
606 — Eleanor Treffinger, River City Friday Night Mixed
LEAGUES
River City Friday Night Mixed — Dave Schreck 657-279, Ed Ksobiech 632, Laura Shotliff 500, Darlene Flees 390, Eleanor Treffinger 223.
River City Friday Night Mixed — Jeff Carroll 609, Chuck Glover 569, Bob Lewns Jr. 277, Angie Meeks 512, Maria Fudge 506.
The Lanes Miller Lite/Angry Bros. Handicap — Kevin Landreman 681, Josh Wolfe 667, Jon Hunter 259, Emily Jarstad 654-257, Danielle Gename 590.
