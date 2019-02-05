MEN'S LEADERS
772 — Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens
770 — Derek Quella, Castle Kings & Queens
759 — Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
736 — Steve Chick, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
736 — David Kail, T&C Monday Night Majors
730 — Travis Bushkey, Castle Keglers
730 — Tom Fennig, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
728 — Mark Leitzke, Castle Keglers
726 — Joe Moran, T&C Monday Night Majors
724 — Roy Chase, T&C Monday Night Majors
722 — Lyle Casey, Castle Saturday Night Special
722 — John Fischer, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
720 — James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers
718 — John Schroeder St., Castle Kings & Queens
717 — Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
716 — Miek Thoennes, Castle Keglers
713 — Jason Leasure, T&C Monday Night Majors
712 — Kevin Clark, T&C Monday Night Majors
709 — John Weiser, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
707 — Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Monday Night Classic
707 — Randy Tilot, Castle Kings & Queens
706 — Joe Regep, The JMBA Men
702 — Brian Holtz, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
689 — Jessica Storm, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
651 — Shane McNally, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
643 — Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
635 — Sue Daschner, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
607 — Rachel Eldert, T&C Monday Night Majors
LEAGUES
River City Miller Monday Night Classic — Ray Schrubber 687, Dave McGilvary 682, Steve Chick 299, Colette McNally 579, Danielle Hibbard 532, Jessica Storm 256.
River City Saturday Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 633, Mark Manteufel 612, Chuck Torosian 234, Theresa Torosian 503, Tracy Pertile 502-192.
River City Tuesday Morning Mixed — Dale Kotke 652-229, Fred Mrotek 620, Paddy Nannemann 434, Rose Storm 432-200.
River City A League of their Own — Ron Shotliff 547, Jeff Stoss 533, Bob Vizer 204, Lauren Shotliff 532-205, Joellen Hoffman 436.
T&C Monday Night Majors — Steve Fincutter 278, Amanda Gerth 555, Rachel Gerth 555.
T&C Monday ABC League — Kurt Schoenherr 642, Rodney Sebo 639, Robert Klamik 232, Mary Anne Thomas 552-204, Elaine Phillips 519.
Castle Tuesday Afternoon KK — Emma Wood 514-214, Sandra Jansa 514, Carmen Mortensen 5056, Sandy Redman 504.
Castle Keglers — Scott Zess 699, Brian Veto 699, Mark Leitzke 278, Mike Thoennes 278.
The Lanes Tuesday A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 512-225, Shirley Bedford 486, Leevora Perry 479, Barbara Thomas 477.
Castle Kings & Queens — Randy Jansen 678, Steve Vlach 672, Derek Quella 289, Tanya Kisner 522-198, Sharon Zellmer 513.
The JMBA Men — Alexander Maszka 668, Eddie Walek 664, Vern Fink 651, Marty Richter 650, Joe Regep 279.
JUNIORS
River City Saturday Juniors — Michael Rogers 605-233, Darren Frasa 551 Addison Kinsey 360-135, Ellana Flees 320.
River City Youth Bantam/Bumpers — Abel Dilworth 125-75, Zeph Edgell 121, Rylee Henderson 187-102.
