MEN'S LEADERS

772 — Kyle Kisner, Castle Kings & Queens

770 — Derek Quella, Castle Kings & Queens

759 — Ralph Hibbard, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

736 — Steve Chick, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

736 — David Kail, T&C Monday Night Majors

730 — Travis Bushkey, Castle Keglers

730 — Tom Fennig, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

728 — Mark Leitzke, Castle Keglers

726 — Joe Moran, T&C Monday Night Majors

724 — Roy Chase, T&C Monday Night Majors

722 — Lyle Casey, Castle Saturday Night Special

722 — John Fischer, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

720 — James Ruffalo, Castle Keglers

718 — John Schroeder St., Castle Kings & Queens

717 — Scott Surdyk, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

716 — Miek Thoennes, Castle Keglers

713 — Jason Leasure, T&C Monday Night Majors

712 — Kevin Clark, T&C Monday Night Majors

709 — John Weiser, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

707 — Gary Exner Jr., River City Miller Monday Night Classic

707 — Randy Tilot, Castle Kings & Queens

706 — Joe Regep, The JMBA Men

702 — Brian Holtz, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

689 — Jessica Storm, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

651 — Shane McNally, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

643 — Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

635 — Sue Daschner, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

607 — Rachel Eldert, T&C Monday Night Majors

LEAGUES

River City Miller Monday Night Classic — Ray Schrubber 687, Dave McGilvary 682, Steve Chick 299, Colette McNally 579, Danielle Hibbard 532, Jessica Storm 256.

River City Saturday Night Bowling Buddies — Rob Beth 633, Mark Manteufel 612, Chuck Torosian 234, Theresa Torosian 503, Tracy Pertile 502-192.

River City Tuesday Morning Mixed — Dale Kotke 652-229, Fred Mrotek 620, Paddy Nannemann 434, Rose Storm 432-200.

River City A League of their Own — Ron Shotliff 547, Jeff Stoss 533, Bob Vizer 204, Lauren Shotliff 532-205, Joellen Hoffman 436.

T&C Monday Night Majors — Steve Fincutter 278, Amanda Gerth 555, Rachel Gerth 555.

T&C Monday ABC League — Kurt Schoenherr 642, Rodney Sebo 639, Robert Klamik 232, Mary Anne Thomas 552-204, Elaine Phillips 519.

Castle Tuesday Afternoon KK — Emma Wood 514-214, Sandra Jansa 514, Carmen Mortensen 5056, Sandy Redman 504.

Castle Keglers — Scott Zess 699, Brian Veto 699, Mark Leitzke 278, Mike Thoennes 278.

The Lanes Tuesday A.M. Koffee Klutchers — Linda Hagen 512-225, Shirley Bedford 486, Leevora Perry 479, Barbara Thomas 477.

Castle Kings & Queens — Randy Jansen 678, Steve Vlach 672, Derek Quella 289, Tanya Kisner 522-198, Sharon Zellmer 513.

The JMBA Men — Alexander Maszka 668, Eddie Walek 664, Vern Fink 651, Marty Richter 650, Joe Regep 279.

JUNIORS

River City Saturday Juniors — Michael Rogers 605-233, Darren Frasa 551 Addison Kinsey 360-135, Ellana Flees 320.

River City Youth Bantam/Bumpers — Abel Dilworth 125-75, Zeph Edgell 121, Rylee Henderson 187-102.

