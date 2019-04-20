MEN'S LEADERS
758—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
745—Thomas Hopkins, Knights of Castle
721—Phil Ontko, Knights of Castle
720—Sam Slasteed, Knights of Castle
719—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle
702—Jake Spencer, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
WOMEN'S LEADERS
773—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Fri. Night Industrial
LEAGUES
T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Jake Kesler 653, Trevor Ludwig 268, Mary Appenzeller 535, Melissa Vogt 511, Lynda Schlitz 289.
Knights of Castle — Les Wald Jr. 693, Jayden Callis 692, Shaunte Stills 687.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.