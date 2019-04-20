MEN'S LEADERS

758—Trevor Ludwig, T&C Fri. Night Industrial 

745—Thomas Hopkins, Knights of Castle

721—Phil Ontko, Knights of Castle

720—Sam Slasteed, Knights of Castle

719—Scott Salinas, Knights of Castle

702—Jake Spencer, T&C Fri. Night Industrial

WOMEN'S LEADERS

773—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Fri. Night Industrial

LEAGUES

T&C Fri. Night Industrial — Jake Kesler 653, Trevor Ludwig 268, Mary Appenzeller 535, Melissa Vogt 511, Lynda Schlitz 289.

Knights of Castle — Les Wald Jr. 693, Jayden Callis 692, Shaunte Stills 687.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments