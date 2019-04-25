MEN'S LEADERS
769—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
763—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen
754—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
741—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen
726—Jim Friend, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
708—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
WOMEN'S LEADERS
694—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
LEAGUES
Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 534-213, Maria Boehm 499, Kathy Clouthier 474.
River City Wed. Men — Kevin Kinsey 673, Bob Albee 664, Rick Pope 655, Ryan Kiedrowski 654, Jim Nannemann 268.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Pat Schrack 488-179, Mig Molle' 485.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Josh Hall 279, Mary Appenzeller 582, Jessica Storm 238.
