MEN'S LEADERS

769—Josh Hall, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

763—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen

754—Cotie Holbek, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

741—Phil Davis, Castle Courtsmen

726—Jim Friend, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

708—Mark Malison, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

WOMEN'S LEADERS

694—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

LEAGUES

Castle Queens — Cindy Tigges 534-213, Maria Boehm 499, Kathy Clouthier 474.

River City Wed. Men — Kevin Kinsey 673, Bob Albee 664, Rick Pope 655, Ryan Kiedrowski 654, Jim Nannemann 268.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Pat Schrack 488-179, Mig Molle' 485.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Josh Hall 279, Mary Appenzeller 582, Jessica Storm 238.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments