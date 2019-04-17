MEN'S LEADERS
824 — Jim Nannemann, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic
768 — Tyler Hirth, Castle VFW
765 — Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW
740 — Joe McCarthy, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
739 — Scott Surdyk, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic
736 — Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
734 — Adam Gebel, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
732 — Charlie Brown, Castle VFW
732 — Bobby Quam Jr., Castle VFW
728 — Jeff Delange, T&C Monday Night Majors
728 — John Fischer, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic
728 — Nathan Michalowski, Miller Classic Doubles
726 — Dan Miller, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
722 — Tom Larsen, Castle VFW
718 — John Hearn, Castle VFW
717 — Tyronn Dyess, Miller Classic Doubles
717 — Brett Pinnecker, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
716 — Tyler Hirth, Miller Classic Doubles
713 — Greg Brooks, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
713 — Luke Comstock, Castle VFW
713 — Gary Exner Jr., River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic
713 — Kelly Millard, T&C Monday Night Majors
710 — Josh Larsen, T&C Monday Night Majors
708 — Jason Frank, Miller Classic Doubles
708 — Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
704 — Tony Oliva, Miller Classic Doubles
704 — Tyler Schildt, T&C Monday Night Majors
703 — Joel Matek, Castle VFW
700 — Brandon Lipari, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
WOMEN'S LEADERS
625 — Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League
624 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
623 — Shane McNally, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic
619 — Sue Daschner, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic
608 — Theresa Riemer, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
602 — Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed
LEAGUES
Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League — Amy Gonzales 595, Jenny Sieker 584.
T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — Joe McCarthy 278, Kim Enright 237.
T&C Tuesday Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 539-199, Cheryl Tucker 517, Jackie Heiligenthal 514.
Belles Of The Lanes — Annie Dunn 484-170, Linda Hagen 464, Linda Polzin, Laura Justman 429.
The Lanes Retirees — Anthony Hansen 619-255, Clay Venne Jr. 603, Roman Dymerski 561-255, Rudy Sanchez 559.
River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic — Gene Toboyek 699, Brian Traber 694, Jim Nannemann 299, Jessica Nannemann 598, Jessica Storm 595-235.
T&C Monday Night Majors — Paul Wagner 686, Rachel Eldert 510, Kay Eldert 178.
T&C Monday ABC League — Burt Phelps 676, Kurt Schoenherr 647-245, Robert Klamik 570, Lorraine Draper 541-230.
