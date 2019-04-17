MEN'S LEADERS

824 — Jim Nannemann, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic

768 — Tyler Hirth, Castle VFW

765 — Jeff Beauchamp, Castle VFW

740 — Joe McCarthy, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

739 — Scott Surdyk, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic

736 — Ethan Witterholt, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

734 — Adam Gebel, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

732 — Charlie Brown, Castle VFW

732 — Bobby Quam Jr., Castle VFW

728 — Jeff Delange, T&C Monday Night Majors

728 — John Fischer, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic

728 — Nathan Michalowski, Miller Classic Doubles

726 — Dan Miller, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

722 — Tom Larsen, Castle VFW

718 — John Hearn, Castle VFW

717 — Tyronn Dyess, Miller Classic Doubles

717 — Brett Pinnecker, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

716 — Tyler Hirth, Miller Classic Doubles

713 — Greg Brooks, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

713 — Luke Comstock, Castle VFW

713 — Gary Exner Jr., River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic

713 — Kelly Millard, T&C Monday Night Majors

710 — Josh Larsen, T&C Monday Night Majors

708 — Jason Frank, Miller Classic Doubles

708 — Joe Thoennes, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

704 — Tony Oliva, Miller Classic Doubles

704 — Tyler Schildt, T&C Monday Night Majors

703 — Joel Matek, Castle VFW

700 — Brandon Lipari, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

WOMEN'S LEADERS

625 — Georgette Albert, Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League

624 — Taylor Melahn, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

623 — Shane McNally, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic

619 — Sue Daschner, River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic

608 — Theresa Riemer, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

602 — Mary Appenzeller, T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed

LEAGUES

Old Settlers Miller 64 Scratch League — Amy Gonzales 595, Jenny Sieker 584.

T&C Tuesday Nite Mixed — Joe McCarthy 278, Kim Enright 237.

T&C Tuesday Ladies Social — Connie Kirchner 539-199, Cheryl Tucker 517, Jackie Heiligenthal 514.

Belles Of The Lanes — Annie Dunn 484-170, Linda Hagen 464, Linda Polzin, Laura Justman 429.

The Lanes Retirees — Anthony Hansen 619-255, Clay Venne Jr. 603, Roman Dymerski 561-255, Rudy Sanchez 559.

River City Lanes Monday Miller Classic — Gene Toboyek 699, Brian Traber 694, Jim Nannemann 299, Jessica Nannemann 598, Jessica Storm 595-235.

T&C Monday Night Majors — Paul Wagner 686, Rachel Eldert 510, Kay Eldert 178.

T&C Monday ABC League — Burt Phelps 676, Kurt Schoenherr 647-245, Robert Klamik 570, Lorraine Draper 541-230.

