MEN'S LEADERS

730—Scott Horvath, The Lanes Mike Corona

714—Mitchell Wolfe, The Lanes Mike Corona

706—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona

LEAGUES

The Lanes Mike Corona — Gary Schlicht 692, Jim Morzinski 678, Chuck Veselik 676, Scott Horvath 268.

