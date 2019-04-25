MEN'S LEADERS
730—Scott Horvath, The Lanes Mike Corona
714—Mitchell Wolfe, The Lanes Mike Corona
706—Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Mike Corona
LEAGUES
The Lanes Mike Corona — Gary Schlicht 692, Jim Morzinski 678, Chuck Veselik 676, Scott Horvath 268.
