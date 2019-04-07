MEN'S LEADERS

788 — Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Odds and Ends 

768 — James Ruffalo, Castle Fri.com

750 — Rich Pansch, Castle Fri.com

741 — Scott Salinas, The Lanes Early Eights

739 — Brett Pinnecker, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples

730 — Jim Larsen, Castle Fri.com

720 — Rich Larsen, Castle Fri.com

719 – Joe Regep, Castle Fri.com

718 — Geno Sems, Castle Fri.com

715 — Dan Stiemle, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples

709 — Jim Buhler, Castle Fri.com

701 — Aldo Aviles, Castle Fri.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

698 — Sam Kelly, The Lanes Early Eights

672 — Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors

627 — Jami Larsen, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

The Lanes E.O.W. Couples — Chad Sampson 676, Benjamin Baran 663, Dan Steimle 279, Darlene Fischer 588-213, Lauren Fischer 576.

The Lanes Early Eights — Bucky M. Salinas 606, Barrett M. Salinas 591, Scott Salinas 275, Jolene Ahles 492, Gail Salinas 422, Sam Kelly 258.

The Lanes Odds and Ends — Kevin Molbeck 675, Ryan Fornal 658, Matt Cecchini 289, Nicole Cecchini 533-214, Marcie Molbeck 522.

Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 641, Peyton La Coursiere 621, McKenzie Mattice 547, Emily McIntosh 494.

The Lanes Early Eights — Sam Kelly 698-258, Jolene Ahles 492.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 230, Landen Crenshaw, 213, Autumn Richter 208, Lucy Fischer 165, Tessa Klein 165.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 498, Aaron Oliver 476, Braelynn Hansen 356, Taren White 331.

Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 543, Jack Hohnl 542, Danielle Christopherson 514, Madison Venne 510.

