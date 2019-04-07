MEN'S LEADERS
788 — Matt Cecchini, The Lanes Odds and Ends
768 — James Ruffalo, Castle Fri.com
750 — Rich Pansch, Castle Fri.com
741 — Scott Salinas, The Lanes Early Eights
739 — Brett Pinnecker, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples
730 — Jim Larsen, Castle Fri.com
720 — Rich Larsen, Castle Fri.com
719 – Joe Regep, Castle Fri.com
718 — Geno Sems, Castle Fri.com
715 — Dan Stiemle, The Lanes E.O.W. Couples
709 — Jim Buhler, Castle Fri.com
701 — Aldo Aviles, Castle Fri.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
698 — Sam Kelly, The Lanes Early Eights
672 — Stephanie Zagar, Castle Majors
627 — Jami Larsen, Castle Majors
LEAGUES
The Lanes E.O.W. Couples — Chad Sampson 676, Benjamin Baran 663, Dan Steimle 279, Darlene Fischer 588-213, Lauren Fischer 576.
The Lanes Early Eights — Bucky M. Salinas 606, Barrett M. Salinas 591, Scott Salinas 275, Jolene Ahles 492, Gail Salinas 422, Sam Kelly 258.
The Lanes Odds and Ends — Kevin Molbeck 675, Ryan Fornal 658, Matt Cecchini 289, Nicole Cecchini 533-214, Marcie Molbeck 522.
Castle Majors — Brett Brohelden 641, Peyton La Coursiere 621, McKenzie Mattice 547, Emily McIntosh 494.
The Lanes Early Eights — Sam Kelly 698-258, Jolene Ahles 492.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Brayden Scalf 230, Landen Crenshaw, 213, Autumn Richter 208, Lucy Fischer 165, Tessa Klein 165.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 498, Aaron Oliver 476, Braelynn Hansen 356, Taren White 331.
Castle Juniors — JT Nielsen 543, Jack Hohnl 542, Danielle Christopherson 514, Madison Venne 510.
