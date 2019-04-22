MEN'S LEADERS

700—Ed Ksobiech, River City Fri. Mixed

LEAGUES

River City Fri. Mixed — Tim Ksobiech 661-266, Dave Schreck 605, Theresa Torosian 500-198, Laura Shotliff 470.

