MEN'S LEADERS

735 — Scott Zess, Castle Keglers

716 — Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers

716 — Travis Rashley, Castle Keglers

703 — Rick Hoffman, Castle Keglers

700 — Ed Ksobiech, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

WOMEN'S LEADERS

686 — Jessica Storm, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

660 — Shane McNally, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

632 — Colette McNally, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

600 — Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Monday Night Classic

LEAGUES

Miller Monday Night Classic — Tim Ksobiech 661-266, Dave Schreck 605,  Sue Daschner 593, Danielle Hibbard  551.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Jane Madisen 553-214, Spencer Abbott 549.

Castle Monday Senior Mixed — Bob Veselik 599-223, Andrew Fenderson 574, Cheri Betchkal 460, Marlene Theisen 456.

The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Shari Urick 544, Kathryn Urick 518, Cathy Van Koningsveld 501, Jean Weber 489.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments