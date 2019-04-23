MEN'S LEADERS
735 — Scott Zess, Castle Keglers
716 — Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Keglers
716 — Travis Rashley, Castle Keglers
703 — Rick Hoffman, Castle Keglers
700 — Ed Ksobiech, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
WOMEN'S LEADERS
686 — Jessica Storm, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
660 — Shane McNally, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
632 — Colette McNally, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
600 — Jessica Nannemann, River City Miller Monday Night Classic
LEAGUES
Miller Monday Night Classic — Tim Ksobiech 661-266, Dave Schreck 605, Sue Daschner 593, Danielle Hibbard 551.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Jane Madisen 553-214, Spencer Abbott 549.
Castle Monday Senior Mixed — Bob Veselik 599-223, Andrew Fenderson 574, Cheri Betchkal 460, Marlene Theisen 456.
The Lanes Sturtevant Women — Shari Urick 544, Kathryn Urick 518, Cathy Van Koningsveld 501, Jean Weber 489.
