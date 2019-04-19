MEN'S LEADERS

841—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

756—Jerry Jasperson, Castle Bowler's Choice

751—Dustin Vasey, Castle Bowler's Choice

742—Delbert Richards, Castle Bowler's Choice

737—Keith Lemens, Castle Bowler's Choice

735—Ryan Zagar, Castle Bowler's Choice

713—Al Rohleder, Castle Bowler's Choice

712—Tyler Struebing, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

710—Andrew Palmgren, Castle Bowler's Choice

707—Dennis Schlichting, Castle Bowler's Choice

703—Jim Kusters, Castle Bowler's Choice

702—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler's Choice

WOMEN'S LEADERS

676—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

676—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's

673—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Ladies

623—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic

623—Jessica Nannemann, River City Thurs. Ladies

LEAGUES

Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 570, Sierra Werderitch 551, JoAnn Nelson 546, Tina Wiechers 540, Ashley Callis 214.

Castle Bowlers Choice — Paul Moore 671.

River City Thurs. Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 593, Tracy Fredrick 545, Theresa Torosian 514, Jan Johnson 504, Jessica Storm 236.

T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Ethan Witterholt 694, Travis Bushley 684, Nick Gort 288, Taylor Melahn 245.

T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Scott Laux 678, Tony Camp 671, Randy Clark 268, Theresa Riemer 245.

