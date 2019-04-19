MEN'S LEADERS
841—Nick Gort, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
756—Jerry Jasperson, Castle Bowler's Choice
751—Dustin Vasey, Castle Bowler's Choice
742—Delbert Richards, Castle Bowler's Choice
737—Keith Lemens, Castle Bowler's Choice
735—Ryan Zagar, Castle Bowler's Choice
713—Al Rohleder, Castle Bowler's Choice
712—Tyler Struebing, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
710—Andrew Palmgren, Castle Bowler's Choice
707—Dennis Schlichting, Castle Bowler's Choice
703—Jim Kusters, Castle Bowler's Choice
702—Mike Groth, Castle Bowler's Choice
WOMEN'S LEADERS
676—Taylor Melahn, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
676—Theresa Riemer, T&C Thurs. Businessmen's
673—Jessica Storm, River City Thurs. Ladies
623—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic
623—Jessica Nannemann, River City Thurs. Ladies
LEAGUES
Castle Strikettes — Melissa Jansen 570, Sierra Werderitch 551, JoAnn Nelson 546, Tina Wiechers 540, Ashley Callis 214.
Castle Bowlers Choice — Paul Moore 671.
River City Thurs. Ladies — Courtney Lufkin 593, Tracy Fredrick 545, Theresa Torosian 514, Jan Johnson 504, Jessica Storm 236.
T&C Thurs. Gooseberries Classic — Ethan Witterholt 694, Travis Bushley 684, Nick Gort 288, Taylor Melahn 245.
T&C Thurs. Businessmen's — Scott Laux 678, Tony Camp 671, Randy Clark 268, Theresa Riemer 245.
