MEN'S LEADERS

774—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

772—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

759—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

728—Tyronn Dyess, Castle VFW

723—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles

721—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle VFW

713—Jeff Carroll, Castle VFW

713—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles

706—Dave Passehl, Castle VFW

704—Bob Nyberg, Castle VFW

LEAGUES

Castle Wed. Senior Men — Duane Hoffren 660-258, Ed Plachno 647, Al Jensen 623, Ron Sommer 592.

Belles of the Lanes — Annie Dunn 513, Jan Corkins 509-193, Linda Hagen 470, Laura Justman 456.

