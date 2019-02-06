MEN'S LEADERS
774—Tony Oliva, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
772—Tyler Hirth, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
759—Scott Brau Sr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
728—Tyronn Dyess, Castle VFW
723—Scott Brau Jr., Castle Miller Classic Doubles
721—Bobby Quam Jr., Castle VFW
713—Jeff Carroll, Castle VFW
713—Jason Frank, Castle Miller Classic Doubles
706—Dave Passehl, Castle VFW
704—Bob Nyberg, Castle VFW
LEAGUES
Castle Wed. Senior Men — Duane Hoffren 660-258, Ed Plachno 647, Al Jensen 623, Ron Sommer 592.
Belles of the Lanes — Annie Dunn 513, Jan Corkins 509-193, Linda Hagen 470, Laura Justman 456.
