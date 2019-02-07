MEN'S LEADERS
803—Scott Salinas, Old Settlers Miller 64
801—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen
794—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
791—Matt Zanella, River City Wed. Men
784—Richard Pansch, Old Settlers Miller 64
757—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
755—Brady Groth, Castle Courtsmen
751—Bob Albee, River City Wed. Men
749—Gary Locke, Castle Courtsmen
744—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
742—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64
741—Dylan Svcharda, Castle Wed. Niters
739—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters
723—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters
720—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters
720—Kevin Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
718—John Fisher, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
716—Brandon Kofling, Castle Wed. Niters
713—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial
709—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
702—Zach Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
701—Mike Torosian, River City Wed. Men
WOMEN'S LEADERS
753—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
718—Sommerlee Boedecker, Castle Park Bowling Club
699—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers
675—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
653—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed
635—Danielle Gename, Old Settlers Miller 64
635—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force
LEAGUES
T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 290, Theresa Riemer 267.
T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Tiffany Taylor 525-208, Polly Burright 519.
Old Settlers Miller 64 — Jeremy Kenyon 698, Scott Salinas 300, Georgette Albert 599.
Castle Courtsmen — Gary Locke 300.
The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Kyle Kisner 679, Michael Walter 676, Cary O'Brien 675, Kevin Landreman 672-276.
The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Meliesa Crenshaw 573, Tanya Kisner 557, Bridgette Wolfe, Cheryl Heyel 519, Kayla Berens 250.
Castle Wed. Niters — Jerry Jasperson 691, Pete G. Zvrawski 686, Mike C. Vyvyan 685, Jon A. Haigh 677.
Castle Thur. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 537-192, Bill Mortensen 509, Inge Vanderheest 465-173, Nancy Wemmert 437.
The Lanes Thur. Seniors — Barbara Thomas 484-192, Shirley Johnson 474, Emma Wood 456, Margaret Sacotte 407.
The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Roman Dymerski 685-267, Clay Venne Jr. 670, Denny Dale 632, Paul Bishop 583.
Castle Queens — Laurel Peters 512-179, Cindy Tigges 476, Judy Morse 468.
Castle Thur. Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 673, Keith Lemens 647, Lee Vora Perry 550-201, Shirley Bedford 518.
River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 694, Ryan Kiedrowksi 677, Tom Hansen 665, Jim Wengel 653, Matt Zanella 278.
T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Pat Schrack 478-174, Janet Johnson 447.
T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Ethan Witterholt 300, Mary Appenzeller 594, Jessica Storm 236.
T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Brian Ketschmer 695-277, Carl Chernouski 625, Diane Fincutter 590, Kathy Baumesiter 565-218.
JUNIORS
Castle Park Bowling Club — Brett Brohelden 609-218, Antonio Bernal 579.
T&C Wed. High School — Tristian Albrecht 656, Justin Seelig 628, Camden Ludwig 257, Allison Clark 278.
