MEN'S LEADERS

803—Scott Salinas, Old Settlers Miller 64

801—Mike Groth, Castle Courtsmen

794—Adam Gebel, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

791—Matt Zanella, River City Wed. Men

784—Richard Pansch, Old Settlers Miller 64

757—Adam Gebel, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

755—Brady Groth, Castle Courtsmen

751—Bob Albee, River City Wed. Men

749—Gary Locke, Castle Courtsmen

744—Ethan Witterholt, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

742—Jim Wegner, Old Settlers Miller 64

741—Dylan Svcharda, Castle Wed. Niters

739—Jeremy Kenyon, Castle Wed. Niters

723—Mike Kenyon Sr., Castle Wed. Niters

720—Mitchell Jaeck, Castle Wed. Niters

720—Kevin Gerth, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

718—John Fisher, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

716—Brandon Kofling, Castle Wed. Niters

713—Tyrone Trabert, The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial 

709—David Kail, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

702—Zach Chernouski, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

701—Mike Torosian, River City Wed. Men

WOMEN'S LEADERS

753—Theresa Riemer, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

718—Sommerlee Boedecker, Castle Park Bowling Club

699—Jessica Storm, T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers

675—Lynda Schlitz, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

653—Kim Enright, T&C Tues. Nite Mixed

635—Danielle Gename, Old Settlers Miller 64

635—Kayla Berens, The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force

LEAGUES

T&C Tues. Nite Mixed — Adam Gebel 290, Theresa Riemer 267.

T&C Tues. Ladies Social — Tiffany Taylor 525-208, Polly Burright 519.

Old Settlers Miller 64 — Jeremy Kenyon 698, Scott Salinas 300, Georgette Albert 599.

Castle Courtsmen — Gary Locke 300.

The Lanes Big Ed's Commercial — Kyle Kisner 679, Michael Walter 676, Cary O'Brien 675, Kevin Landreman 672-276.

The Lanes Wed. Nite Strike Force — Meliesa Crenshaw 573, Tanya Kisner 557, Bridgette Wolfe, Cheryl Heyel 519, Kayla Berens 250.

Castle Wed. Niters — Jerry Jasperson 691, Pete G. Zvrawski 686, Mike C. Vyvyan 685, Jon A. Haigh 677.

Castle Thur. Senior Mixed — Walt Strini 537-192, Bill Mortensen 509, Inge Vanderheest 465-173, Nancy Wemmert 437.

The Lanes Thur. Seniors — Barbara Thomas 484-192, Shirley Johnson 474, Emma Wood 456, Margaret Sacotte 407.

The Lanes Wed. Seniors — Roman Dymerski 685-267, Clay Venne Jr. 670, Denny Dale 632, Paul Bishop 583.

Castle Queens — Laurel Peters 512-179, Cindy Tigges 476, Judy Morse 468.

Castle Thur. Koffee Klutchers — Tyronn Dyess 673, Keith Lemens 647, Lee Vora Perry 550-201, Shirley Bedford 518.

River City Wed. Men — CJ Torosian 694, Ryan Kiedrowksi 677, Tom Hansen 665, Jim Wengel 653, Matt Zanella 278.

T&C Wed. Koffee Klatche — Pat Schrack 478-174, Janet Johnson 447.

T&C Wed. Tri-B Bowlers — Ethan Witterholt 300, Mary Appenzeller 594, Jessica Storm 236.

T&C Wed. Slades Corners — Brian Ketschmer 695-277, Carl Chernouski 625, Diane Fincutter 590, Kathy Baumesiter 565-218.

JUNIORS

Castle Park Bowling Club — Brett Brohelden 609-218, Antonio Bernal 579.

T&C Wed. High School — Tristian Albrecht 656, Justin Seelig 628, Camden Ludwig 257, Allison Clark 278.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments