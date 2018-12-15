MEN'S LEADERS
844 — Jim Larsen, Castle.com
771 — Geno Sems, Castle.com
760 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com
752 — Tyler Hirth, Castle.com
728 — Nathan Berryman, Castle.com
711 — Sean Goree, Castle.com
707 — Alan Blome, Castle.com
705 — Eric Kudrna, Miller Lite/Angry Brothers
703 — Scott Zese, Castle.com
700 — James Ruffalo, Castle.com
710 — Brett Brohelden, Castle Majors
WOMEN'S LEADERS
757 — Lauren Kudrna, Miller Lite/Angry Brothers
645 — McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors
LEAGUES
Castle Majors — Ruben Bernal 614, Nathan Hohnl 603, Jami Larsen 578, Stephanie Zagar 564.
Miller Lite/Angry Brothers — Kevin Molbeck 694, Jeremy Kenyon 692, John Henges Jr. 276, Cayla Prill 564, Danielle Gename 562, Lauren Kudrna 279.
JUNIORS
Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 245, Ayden Vasey 187, Maya White 161, Tessa Klein 150.
Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 596, Jason Boyce 450, Rebecca Christensen 4-5, Sydnie Regep 362.
Castle Juniors — Alex Wallat 601, Jack Hohnl 561, Danielle Christopherson 502, Tianna Dunn 410.
