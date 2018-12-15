MEN'S LEADERS

844 — Jim Larsen, Castle.com

771 — Geno Sems, Castle.com

760 — Mike Vasey, Castle.com

752 — Tyler Hirth, Castle.com

728 — Nathan Berryman, Castle.com

711 — Sean Goree, Castle.com

707 — Alan Blome, Castle.com

705 — Eric Kudrna, Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

703 — Scott Zese, Castle.com

700 — James Ruffalo, Castle.com

710 — Brett Brohelden, Castle Majors

WOMEN'S LEADERS

757 — Lauren Kudrna, Miller Lite/Angry Brothers

645 — McKenzie Mattice, Castle Majors

LEAGUES

Castle Majors — Ruben Bernal 614, Nathan Hohnl 603, Jami Larsen 578, Stephanie Zagar 564.

Miller Lite/Angry Brothers — Kevin Molbeck 694, Jeremy Kenyon 692, John Henges Jr. 276, Cayla Prill 564, Danielle Gename 562, Lauren Kudrna 279.

JUNIORS

Castle Bantams — Landen Crenshaw 245, Ayden Vasey 187, Maya White 161, Tessa Klein 150.

Castle Preps — Andres Oliver 596, Jason Boyce 450, Rebecca Christensen 4-5, Sydnie Regep 362.

Castle Juniors — Alex Wallat 601, Jack Hohnl 561, Danielle Christopherson 502, Tianna Dunn 410.

