MEN'S LEADERS
727—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends
709—Cameron Peterson, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples
WOMEN'S LEADERS
623—Lisa A. Woodward, Castle Family & Friends
LEAGUES
Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Jim Adams 641, Andrew Fenderson 603, Florence Straube 471, Marlene Theisen 418.
Castle M.M.K.K. — Sandy Jansa 521.
Castle Family & Friends — Scott Zess 676, Scott Brau Sr. 657, Al Zeitz Jr. 279, Rachel Johnson 578, Michelle Brau 576, Lisa A. Woodward 232.
The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Rick Pope 661, Kenny J. Sanchez 606, Cameron Pope 244, McKenzie Sanchez 578-230, Cheryl Williams 476.
Hillside Tavern — Shawn Lueck 639, Mike Lueck 639, Keith Miller 615, Shane Dugas 408.
Hillside Por La Gente — Scott Matson 616-256, Juan Martines 606, Shawn Mikulecky 568, Debbie Trabert 467-196.
River City Sat. Night Live — Steve Wegner 561-199, Chris Ford 515, Chris Gajewski 386, Sue Rolfson 373-165.
River City Fri. Night Mixed — Dave Schreck 655, Tim Ksobiech 641, Keith Moser 289, Theresa Torosian 536-191, Lenore Dunn 415.
JUNIORS
River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Zeph Edgell 104-62, Rylee Henderson 123-69.
River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 626-235, Alex Clarksen 545, Addison Kinsey 492-179, Christina Doyle 331.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.