MEN'S LEADERS

727—Al Zeitz Jr., Castle Family & Friends

709—Cameron Peterson, The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples

WOMEN'S LEADERS

623—Lisa A. Woodward, Castle Family & Friends

LEAGUES

Castle Mon. Senior Mixed — Jim Adams 641, Andrew Fenderson 603, Florence Straube 471, Marlene Theisen 418.

Castle M.M.K.K. — Sandy Jansa 521.

Castle Family & Friends — Scott Zess 676, Scott Brau Sr. 657, Al Zeitz Jr. 279, Rachel Johnson 578, Michelle Brau 576, Lisa A. Woodward 232.

The Lanes Sun. Fun Couples — Rick Pope 661, Kenny J. Sanchez 606, Cameron Pope 244, McKenzie Sanchez 578-230, Cheryl Williams 476.

Hillside Tavern — Shawn Lueck 639, Mike Lueck 639, Keith Miller 615, Shane Dugas 408.

Hillside Por La Gente — Scott Matson 616-256, Juan Martines 606, Shawn Mikulecky 568, Debbie Trabert 467-196.

River City Sat. Night Live — Steve Wegner 561-199, Chris Ford 515, Chris Gajewski 386, Sue Rolfson 373-165.

River City Fri. Night Mixed — Dave Schreck 655, Tim Ksobiech 641, Keith Moser 289, Theresa Torosian 536-191, Lenore Dunn 415.

JUNIORS

River City Youth Bantams/Bumpers — Zeph Edgell 104-62, Rylee Henderson 123-69.

River City Sat. Juniors — Michael Rogers 626-235, Alex Clarksen 545, Addison Kinsey 492-179, Christina Doyle 331.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments