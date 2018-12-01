MEN'S LEADERS
749 — Mike Thoennes, Castle Friday.com
741 — Brian Dubinsky, T&C Friday Night Industrial
741 — Rich Larsen, Castle Friday.com
732 — Jason Frank, Castle Friday.com
726 — Alan Blome, Castle Friday.com
725 — Genio Sems, Castle Friday.com
709 — Alex Marquez, Castle Friday.com
704 — Mark Moczynski, Castle Friday.com
WOMEN'S LEADERS
669 — Danielle Gename, The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros
639 — Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros
609 — Robyn Welker, The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros
LEAGUES
T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Chuck Strehlow 591-224, Jack Olson 583, Louise Johnson 489-187.
T&C Friday Night Industrial — Trevor Ludwig 666, Marcus Ludwig 664-300, Mary Appenholzer 535, Lynda Schlitz 516-205.
T&C Friday Night Mixed — T&C Friday Night Mixed — Jason Finster 544, Gary Ranke 192, Polly Burright 539-202.
The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros — Joe Crocco 698-279, Kim Westerlund 678, Katelynn Fletcher 584, Lauren Judrna 577.
The Lanes League Of Our Own — Larry Mutchie 675-265, Don Weimer 595, Joann Truckey 507, Sandra Cox 499, Michele Lunde 214.
