MEN'S LEADERS

749 — Mike Thoennes, Castle Friday.com

741 — Brian Dubinsky, T&C Friday Night Industrial

741 — Rich Larsen, Castle Friday.com

732 — Jason Frank, Castle Friday.com

726 — Alan Blome, Castle Friday.com

725 — Genio Sems, Castle Friday.com

709 — Alex Marquez, Castle Friday.com

704 — Mark Moczynski, Castle Friday.com

WOMEN'S LEADERS

669 — Danielle Gename, The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros

639 — Emily Jarstad, The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros

609 — Robyn Welker, The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros

LEAGUES

T&C Friday Nifty-Fifty Plus — Chuck Strehlow 591-224, Jack Olson 583, Louise Johnson 489-187.

T&C Friday Night Industrial — Trevor Ludwig 666, Marcus Ludwig 664-300, Mary Appenholzer 535, Lynda Schlitz 516-205.

T&C Friday Night Mixed — T&C Friday Night Mixed — Jason Finster 544, Gary Ranke 192, Polly Burright 539-202.

The Lanes Miller Lite.Angry Bros — Joe Crocco 698-279, Kim Westerlund 678, Katelynn Fletcher 584, Lauren Judrna 577.

The Lanes League Of Our Own — Larry Mutchie 675-265, Don Weimer 595, Joann Truckey 507, Sandra Cox 499, Michele Lunde 214.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments