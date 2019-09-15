WOMEN'S LEADERS

625 — Hannah Derosier, T&C Saturday Youth Majors

LEAGUES

T&C Saturday Night Bowling Bunch — Marcus Ludwig 652, Greg Meinen 600, Trevor Ludwig 234, Shannon Spencer 566-230, Debbie Lafauce 474.

JUNIORS

T&C Saturday Youth Majors — Parker Satsiulis 597, Trey Albrecht 589, Tristan Albrecht 585, Allison Clark 595, Gabie Warrenburg 522.

T&C Saturday Youyth Juniors/Preps — Joseph Leonard 681-279, Nolan Basso 520, Savannah Leonard 423-158, Marjorie Anderson 310.

T&C Saturday Youth Bantams — Jadd McLean 142-71, Sean Szydlowski 117-71.

T&C Saturday Youth Bumpers — Emma O'Connell 156-84, Cayden Peronto 138-73, Elijah Grohs 128.

