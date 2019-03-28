NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB

Standings after Week 18

Cackle Jack's;119-43

The Max;115-47

Roger's Place;108-54

Game On II;84-78

Game On I;60-102

Results from March 25

Roger's Place 5, Game On II 3

Cackle Jack's 9, Game On I 0

The Max bye

TABLE RUNS: Richard Harris, Rolondo Martinez.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments