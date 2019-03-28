NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB
Standings after Week 18
Cackle Jack's;119-43
The Max;115-47
Roger's Place;108-54
Game On II;84-78
Game On I;60-102
Results from March 25
Roger's Place 5, Game On II 3
Cackle Jack's 9, Game On I 0
The Max bye
TABLE RUNS: Richard Harris, Rolondo Martinez.
