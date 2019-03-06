American Pool League
Standings after Week 19
Coasters;125-46
Neighborhood Bar;100-71
The Max I;98-73
The Max II;95-67
Russ's Tap II;92-70
Russ's Tap I;91-80
Rhino Bar I;90-81
Rudy's;76-95
Joey's on Lathrop;74-97
Rhino Bar II;71-100
Rock Inn;63-108
Game On Sports Bar;40-131
Last week's results
Neighborhood Bar 6, The Max I 3
The Max II 8, Joey's on Lathrop 1
Coasters 7, Russ's Tap II 2
Rhino Bar II 7, Game On 2
Rudy's 5, Rhino Bar I 4
Russ's Tap I 5, Rock Inn 4
TABLE RUN: Ronnal Nelso, The Max I.
EIGHT-BALL BREAK: Robert Gonzales, Russ's I.
