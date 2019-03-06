American Pool League

Standings after Week 19

Coasters;125-46

Neighborhood Bar;100-71

The Max I;98-73

The Max II;95-67

Russ's Tap II;92-70

Russ's Tap I;91-80

Rhino Bar I;90-81

Rudy's;76-95

Joey's on Lathrop;74-97

Rhino Bar II;71-100

Rock Inn;63-108

Game On Sports Bar;40-131

Last week's results

Neighborhood Bar 6, The Max I 3

The Max II 8, Joey's on Lathrop 1

Coasters 7, Russ's Tap II 2

Rhino Bar II 7, Game On 2

Rudy's 5, Rhino Bar I 4

Russ's Tap I 5, Rock Inn 4

TABLE RUN: Ronnal Nelso, The Max I. 

EIGHT-BALL BREAK: Robert Gonzales, Russ's I.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments