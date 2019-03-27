American Pool League

Standings after Week 22

Coasters;141-57

The Max II;117-81

Neighborhood Bar;117-81

The Max I;114-84

Russ's Tap II;112-86

Rhino I;104-94

Russ's Tap I;103-95

Rudy's;92-106

Joey's on Lathrop;88-110

Rhino II;79-119

Rock Inn;73-125

Game On Sport's Bar;46-152

Last week's results

Neighborhood Bar 8, Game On 1

The Max I 6, Rhino I 3

Russ's Tap I 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4

The Max II 6, Rudy's 3

Russ's Tap II 5, Rhino II 4

Coaster's 5, Rock Inn 4

TABLE RUNS: Jake Wishau, Rhino I. Rick Castillo, Coaster's.

