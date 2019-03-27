American Pool League
Standings after Week 22
Coasters;141-57
The Max II;117-81
Neighborhood Bar;117-81
The Max I;114-84
Russ's Tap II;112-86
Rhino I;104-94
Russ's Tap I;103-95
Rudy's;92-106
Joey's on Lathrop;88-110
Rhino II;79-119
Rock Inn;73-125
Game On Sport's Bar;46-152
Last week's results
Neighborhood Bar 8, Game On 1
The Max I 6, Rhino I 3
Russ's Tap I 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4
The Max II 6, Rudy's 3
Russ's Tap II 5, Rhino II 4
Coaster's 5, Rock Inn 4
TABLE RUNS: Jake Wishau, Rhino I. Rick Castillo, Coaster's.
