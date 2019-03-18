NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB

Standings after Week 16

Cackle Jack's;101-43

The Max;97-47

Roger's Place;97-47

Game On II;80-64

Game On I;57-87

Results from March 11

Game On II 5, Game On I 4

The Max 6, Cackle Jack's 3

Roger's Place bye

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments